EFCC arrests ex-Jigawa Governor, Saminu Turaki

Saminu Turaki [Photo: Pulse.ng]
A former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, has been arrested by officials of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Mr. Turaki is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly mismanaging Jigawa state’s funds while he held sway as governor.

An EFCC source, who confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES said Mr. Turaki has been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

He won’t be released until the date of the next court sitting when he’ll be taken to court, the source said.

Details later…

  • Mamman Bako

    Efcc will get nothing from him, this man is now very broke!

    • raji

      But we prison where he can serve his jail term