DEVELOPING STORY: Maitama’s body leaves Abuja for Kano

Related News

The body of late Maitama Sule left Abuja for Kano aboard a presidential jet at about 2.40 p.m.

Officials who accompanied the body include Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abbak Kyari, ànd some ministers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrival of the body earlier on Tuesday from Egypt.

Mr. Sule, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, died on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The body was received Tuesday afternoon by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who leads the federal government’s delegation to Mr. Sule’s burial.

The plane conveying the body arrived at about 1:54 p.m.

“The Chief and Senate President walked from the presidential wing to Egypt Air at the tarmac to receive the corpse,” a source at the airport said.

Some of the dignitaries already in Kano waiting for the corpse include Ango Abdullahi, governors of Jigawa and Bauchi states, as well as a delegation from Niger Republic.

The Kano State government had on Monday announced that funeral prayers will take place by 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Kano.