BREAKING: Reps summon Fashola over comments on National Assembly

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, to appear before it over his comments on the National Assembly.

Mr. Fashola had slammed the National Assembly for inserting projects outside the purview of his ministry in its budget in the 2017 Appropriation Act.

He also accused the National Assembly of slashing N21 billion off the N31 billion proposed for the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The minister said it was unfair to the executive arm of government for the inclusion of such projects after public hearings on the budget and defence of the fiscal estimates by ministries.

He said funds saved were “diverted” to projects inserted into the 2017 budget by the lawmakers, which were not government’s priorities.

The house in a unanimous vote, resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee and invite the minister to explain the “breach” of their privilege.

They accused the minister of inciting the people against their representatives.

More details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Inyamiri

    Our corrupt parliament, stop wasting your time. Fashola is more like SLS. He will shame you in front of the press unless if the appearance is closed door. You also said Fashola is inciting public against you. Nigerians are already against you because everyone knows who you are… BENCH WARMERS, time and resources wasters. You only speak and show anger when your corrupt nature is exposed. You never care about Nigeria or Nigerians.

    • TUNERI2

      well said my brother. Am sure you echo the view of millions of nigerians