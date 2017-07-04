Hajj 2017: Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims begins July 30

Related News

The airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2017 will begin On Friday, July 30, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, said.

The commission also said it has started processing visa for about 40,000 intending pilgrims that have so far completed their payments in various states of the federation.

The states with the highest number of registered pilgrims are Kaduna 6,335, followed by Niger with 4,129 while Zamfara, Kano and Sokoto each has about 3,000 pilgrims.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Uba Mana, on Tuesday.

Mr. Mana said “all states are urged to immediately commence the inoculation of intending pilgrims and issuance of Basic Travel Allowance, BTA.”

He also called on all intending pilgrims wishing to travel for the 2017 Hajj to complete their payments to their respective States before the Saudi E-portal for visa approval is closed.