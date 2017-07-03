PHOTOS: Osinbajo represents Nigeria at AU summit

ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, REPRESENTS NIGERIA AT THE SUMMIT OF THE 29TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE AFRICAN UNION IN ETHIOPIA TODAY, 3RD JULY 2017, PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is representing Nigeria at the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He is joining heads of states and governments from all over the continent and other invited global and continental leaders.

The session is themed “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth”.

It will also discuss the report on the institutional reform of the AU, as well as peace and security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Mr. Osinbajo left Nigeria Monday morning and is expected back later same day.

  • George

    This is the problem of Tokenism.

    A man who suppose to be representing a whole Nigeria is on third line in photos.

    Mugabe the ancestral spirit is in the front.

    Nigeria gone long time.

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      You mean second row to the right.

      • NothingSpoil

        Even with my glasses it took me almost 27 minutes before I spotted something that looks like him. Honestly this guy is too brief to be president. Maybe he should be taking some growth hormones

  • NothingSpoil

    Despite standing on an elevated second row, self acclaimed Professor Osinbajo remains shorter than all on base row. God I beg o! …Man pikin no know where some people waka go when Angels them dey share height hormones for above.

  • Dr Marthin

    AU summit – A summit of useless and vision-less so called leaders. None has been able to achieve large scale industrialization for all years spent in office. Some have spent 30+, some 20+, some 10+, some 5+…and some 2+, but one thing they have all done and will continue to do is PROMISES and to speak of how bad those before them were. Most if not all, at least 70% + of these men have mansions and property in US & Europe much more than a presidential emolument can afford or justify…and these foreign countries say nothing, do nothing but encourage them to rip Africa and strip her bare. Result? Mass movement across the Mediterranean, kidnappings, Armed Robberies, etc …

    If Africa must rise and be at par with Europe, All of its president MUST be less than 45 and be compelled to serve one term of 4-5years only. And no relative of any President, however sharp or smart be ever allowed to govern until after a 25 year period has elapsed when the last sibling of closest proximity left office. In that way corruption is out.