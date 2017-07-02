Meningitis over, Pharmaceutical companies seek bail out, other major health stories last week

Related News

KOGI FLAGS-OFF FREE HEALTHCARE

The Kogi State Government flagged-off a special healthcare package which will offer free medical treatment and surgery to 50,000 indigent patients.

Among services being delivered are major and minor surgeries, medical investigations and treatments, eye care (surgeries and distribution of free glasses), paediatric and gynaecological care.

The health commissioner, Saka Audu, said the medical outreach is funded by the Kogi government in collaboration with the World Christian Medical Mission (WCMM), who provided the medical officers.

NIGERIA FORMALLY DECLARES MENINGITIS OVER

After the disease had caused about 1,166 deaths over 23 weeks in 25 states, the Nigerian government has finally declared the meningitis epidemic over in the country.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, formally declared the Meningitis outbreak over in the country, after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, statistics showed that a total 14,518 suspected cases were reported from 25 states since the outbreak was first recorded in Zamfara State in November 2016.

NIGERIA TO ELIMINATE MOTHER TO CHILD TRANSMISSION OF HIV BY 2020

The National Coordinator, National AIDS and STIs Control Programme, Ministry of Health, Sunday Aboje, said Nigeria has initiated a number of strategies for the elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV by 2020 as the country contributes about one third of new HIV infections among children in the 21 HIV priority countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigeria has the highest number of children acquiring HIV infection – nearly 60 000 in 2012, a number that has remained largely unchanged since 2009.

Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission, PMTCT accounts for about 90 per cent of infections in children, hence the focus is to ensure that no child is born with HIV

infection in Nigeria.

PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY NEEDS N30 billion BAILOOUT

The pharmaceutical industry urged the Nigerian government to intervene in the sector, as it required injection of funds in the region of N30 billion for continual survival.

The Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli, said the injection of funds by the government would help the industry to do better and take its rightful place in the country.

She, therefore, urged the present administration to give the needed support to the sector in order to enable the industry create more jobs and buy the equipment, machinery and raw materials needed to meet up in the area of required vaccines in the country.

CONGO NOW EBOLA-FREE, SAYS MINISTER

After 42 days without recording a new case of the virus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, declared the Ebola outbreak over on Saturday

The DRC Minister of Health, Oly Ilunga, declared in a statement the end of the outbreak.

The latest outbreak came a year after the end of the virus’ deadliest episode in West Africa, which killed more than 11,300 people and infected some 28,600 as it swept through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia causing alarm around the world.

CHOLERA KILLS 60 IN SOUTH SUDAN

No fewer than 60 people have been killed by cholera in South Sudan’s Namurunynag State in Eastern Equatoria in one month.

The local governor, Louse Lojore, said the death toll could be higher as some occurred in remote locations and went unrecorded.

The governor and the health minister, Riek Gai Kok, appeared before lawmakers in Juba on Tuesday to explain how about 16 children died in Kapoeta town after they were vaccinated against measles last month.

This year alone, about 200 people have lost their lives to cholera across the country, according to the Health ministry in Juba.

JAPAN DONATES 31 AMBULANCES TO NIGERIAN HEALTH INSTITUTIONS

Thirty-one ambulance vehicles donated by the Japanese government were on Friday distributed to 31 federal tertiary health institutions across the country.

The vehicles, Nissan Prado Jeep with fully fitted ambulance kits, which constitute the first batch of the donation were handed over to heads of the institutions by the Nigerian Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Sandanobu Kusaoke, in Abuja.

PATIENT DISCHARGING BLOOD QUARANTINED

A patient discharging blood through mouth and nose has been isolated at the Damaturu Specialists’ Hospital, Yobe.

A hospital staff said the male patient, who was admitted on Friday, had blood coming out of his mouth and nose and the patient’s blood sample had been taken to Lagos for laboratory analysis.

The staff said “it is too early to say whether it is a case of Lassa fever or not because they had a similar case some weeks ago which tested negative.”

The staff added that adequate precautionary measures had been taken to avoid contact, pending the outcome of the test.