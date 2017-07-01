Five dead, 10 injured in Edo car accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five persons in a road traffic accident involving several vehicles on the Benin-Auchi road in Edo, on Saturday.

Bisi Kazeem, FRSC Public Education Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that 10 persons were injured in the incident that occurred at the Ewu slope area of the route.

“The accident involved six vehicles, including two trailers, two Toyota buses and an Audi 80 car.

“The crash was caused by a head-on collision and a total of 40 persons were involved,” he said.

Mr. Kazeem said the injured were taken to hospitals in nearby Auchi, Irrua and Agbede towns. (NAN)

