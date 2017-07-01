Akeredolu to spend N795 million on gifts, donations, guests in 2017

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo State government has earmarked a total of N795 million for gift items during festivals and children’s party, as well as hosting of state guests during special events.

The amount also covers donations to unspecified beneficiaries.

The figures were contained in the budget details passed by Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday, June 19.

The total budget passed by the house and signed into law is N170.1 billion.

The breakdown, which was published under Special Programmes in the 2017 estimates, has N500 million earmarked for “hosting of state guests during special events.”

The amount is more than twice what was expended for the same purpose by the Olusegun Mimiko administration in 2016, which was N201 million.

A total of N136 million was also budgeted to cater for gift items during festivities and children parties, just as N160million will go for donations.

Mr. Mimiko spent N134 million for festivities and N273 million for donations last year.

The state government has been battling to offset a backlog of seven months unpaid salaries since it came into being in February.

It has however successfully paid two months out of the seven months unpaid salaries from the last administration.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ensured the continued payment of salaries from February up till May this year.

When contacted for comments, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, wondered if anyone was raising issues on the budget.

When told there were already reactions in the social media, he said he was on the road and would get back to PREMIUM TIMES later.

  • DONALDSON

    this write up has confirmed that APC are the most fraudulent and group of criminal the world have ever seen. how can the APC government which represents change, spent closed to a billion naira for refreshments and unknown donations, while his predesesor the PDP government of olusegun mimiko which the APC felt were criminal in the way it manage The State resources spent only two hundred million for the last three years in the same purpose. what a shame.

    • Julius

      Somebody asked me to visit DC and she will take me to Mimiko’s mansion in MD suburb..she is from Ondo state by the way ! So spare me how he managed the state resources when he was the governor.

  • Julius

    I’m hoping he will cut this down to the minimum !

  • Truthometer

    Here we go again!

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Good luck Nigeria

  • George

    Thank God Wole Sohinka is dead already and fanala Femi is already in coma.

    APC shame

  • JasV

    The bible says to whom much is given much is expected. Much has been given to this man yet he is far beyond expectation thus far. Matters will be made worse if this guy is the son or relative of a late Bishop Akeredolu. The other day it was the daughter of Archbishop Omofosoye forging her age so as not to retire. What is wrong with this Ondo state children of late Bishops/Archbishops of Anglican Church?