Akeredolu to spend N795 million on gifts, donations, guests in 2017

The Ondo State government has earmarked a total of N795 million for gift items during festivals and children’s party, as well as hosting of state guests during special events.

The amount also covers donations to unspecified beneficiaries.

The figures were contained in the budget details passed by Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday, June 19.

The total budget passed by the house and signed into law is N170.1 billion.

The breakdown, which was published under Special Programmes in the 2017 estimates, has N500 million earmarked for “hosting of state guests during special events.”

The amount is more than twice what was expended for the same purpose by the Olusegun Mimiko administration in 2016, which was N201 million.

A total of N136 million was also budgeted to cater for gift items during festivities and children parties, just as N160million will go for donations.

Mr. Mimiko spent N134 million for festivities and N273 million for donations last year.

The state government has been battling to offset a backlog of seven months unpaid salaries since it came into being in February.

It has however successfully paid two months out of the seven months unpaid salaries from the last administration.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ensured the continued payment of salaries from February up till May this year.

When contacted for comments, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, wondered if anyone was raising issues on the budget.

When told there were already reactions in the social media, he said he was on the road and would get back to PREMIUM TIMES later.