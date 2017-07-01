The Federal Secretariat building in Abuja is currently on fire.
A witness at the scene told PREMIUM TIMES that the building housing the Federal Ministry of Health is the one caught in the blaze.
He also said fire fighters are at the scene trying to put out the inferno.
Details later…
