‘Monetisation of politics’ eroding our political system — Bisi Akande

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande
National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande

Bisi Akande, a former interim national chairman of  the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the development of Nigeria’s political system is being curtailed by what he called “monetisation of politics”.

Mr. Akande, stated this in a remark on Friday at the meeting of Osun APC Elders Forum also known as  “Agba Osun”  in his  country home, Ila.

According to Mr. Akande, monetisation of politics should be urgently checked because the practice has eroded the core values of politics in the country.

Mr. Akande, a former governor in the state, also urged the APC leadership to continue to uphold the politics of service to the people.

“No matter the pressure being promoted by the general outlook of corruption that forms the foundation of the  problems in the country, we must not deviate from service to the people.

“Nigerian politicians are sitting on a time bomb with the practice and growth of monetisation of politics.

“If this is not curtailed urgently, it will soon kill Nigerian politicians and our political system,” he said.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the APC elders also frowned at what they described  as “politics of stomach infrastructure” being imported to the South West states.

The communiqué was signed by the chairman of the forum, Sola Akinwunmi.

It stated:  “This type of politics is alien to us and is already eroding the core value of progressive politics to almost non-existence.

“This should be discouraged as it portends serious danger to our democracy.”

According to the communique, the APC will win the July 8 bye-election in the state.

The forum also called on every elected and appointed political office holders to make sure that they deliver their various constituencies.

It urged all members of the APC habouring grievances to eschew bitterness and work for the success of the party in the  election.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.