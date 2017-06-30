APC gives update on President Buhari’s health, replies Fayose

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman
John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recovering from his illness contrary to allegations that he is on life support.

The National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, gave the assurance in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the end of a meeting between the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and state governors elected on the party’s platform.

“We are glad to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering in a very robust manner.

“We hope he takes it easy and when he comes back, I have no doubt at all that we will have a new and active period of activities.’’

He, however, said only the president’s doctors abroad could decide when he would be fit to return to the country.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State had recently alleged that President Buhari was on life-support in a London Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The national chairman, however, refused to respond to the governor’s comment, saying he would do that at an appropriate time.

“If I respond, I will be dignifying him,” he said.

“At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time.

“He is in a different world altogether.’’

According to him, the party’s leadership has confidence in President Buhari.

He added that the meeting x-rayed the nation, ongoing agitation for its restructuring and inciting statements emanating from different parts of the country.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun stressed that such inciting statements are not good “for the nation`s health and have to be stopped’’.

According to him, the party maintains its earlier position on the restructuring of the country as clearly stated in its manifesto.

He further said the party’s leadership would do all it could at all times to ensure that the unity of the country was preserved.

He added that the APC leadership was ready to listen to whatever grievances any group in the country might have.

  • Fernando Luis

    Story! Old fools that kept on taking Nigeria backward. I pity those brainwashed fools that voted you to governance.

    • The Elderman

      @disqus_UU3N8MzwNc:disqus

      Who’ll urgently save Nigeria from imminent shattering fall into chaos?

      There’s no longer any connection anymore
      between the government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria. Both sides are
      getting their wires crossed and the country itself is left loose like un-guided
      kite just blowing in the wind. The shambolic and hardly thinking APC party
      considers the blood transfusion of Muhamadu Buhari as the only topic worth
      discussing whilst Nigerians are literally losing their heads to Boko Haram
      militias beheading whole villages at will in Borno state, and, losing their
      lives to BADOO murderous gang in a bloodbath in Ikorodu, Lagos state,
      where supple skulls of babies under one-year old are smashed to pieces
      with grind-stone by Badoo militias; who revel in wiping off whole families at
      night, from father to mother and grandparents, and leaving no child in any
      household alive.

    • Cyracus Emmanuel

      Time for free money is gone,stop talking and go to farm.

    • 0tile

      One man’s meat is another man’s poison. The yorubas who passionately voted for Imam are now rejoicing for they are about to inherit the presidency. Our yoruba brothers are cunning, when Murutala Mohammed died the yorubas inherited the land, when Abiola died they inherited the land, again now that Buhari has one foot in the grave they are about to inherit the land. For them one Nigeria is working out according to plan. Awon omo Odua o ga oo.

      • Omooo O’oodua

        @disqus_UU3N8MzwNc:disqus

        THE YORUBA ARE NOT SAYING ANYTHING; TO TALK MORE OF REJOICING OVER YEMI OSINBAJO,
        AS NO POLITICAL LEADER IN YORUBALAND OR EVEN TRADITIONAL RULER OR INTELLECTUAL
        SUFFERS ANY ILLUSION THAT YEMI OSINBAJO WILL SUCCEED MUHAMADU BUHARI NO MATTER
        WHAT THE 1999 CONSTITUTION IS SAYING. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY THE YORUBA
        CONCEDE YEMI OSINBAJO TO THE HAUSA/FULANI TO BE PAWNED AT WILL AS THEY LIKE.
        ONLY THE STRANDED AND ISOLATED BOLA TINUBU WANTS THE PRESIDENCY BY PROXY.

      • Akiikaa!!

        Otile:

        “The next in line does not translate automatically to the next king. One major fact
        is that the king may be very cold and may be very old and in need of warmth but
        the king is not yet dead. The ‘Adonjahs’ confuse birthright with leadership rights
        and assume that the next in line is automatically the next king whenever the
        current king is no more.

        As a result of the president’s present condition,
        all over the land Absaloms and Adonijahs are springing up. Again this is not unusual.
        The Absaloms who seek to overthrow the king, embrace everyone and worm their hearts
        into the minds of the simple and gullible till they steal the heart of all men”.

        ………………..Pastor Tunde Bakare

        (June 19th, 2017)

        • 0tile

          I know, but isn’t this what Pastor Bakare said about Yar’Adua sometime ago too? Did you not tell us that history has a tendency of repeating itself? Omo iya mi deja vu is the right phrase.

  • Agba

    Let Buhari talk to Nigérians on SKYPE,this 21 century,the world is changjng.

    • The Elderman

      @disqus_TeKEbTtJ8r:disqus ,

      Who’ll urgently save Nigeria from imminent shattering fall into chaos?

      There’s no longer any connection anymore
      between the government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria. Both sides are
      getting their wires crossed and the country itself is left loose like un-guided
      kite just blowing in the wind. The shambolic and hardly thinking APC party
      considers the blood transfusion of Muhamadu Buhari as the only topic worth
      discussing whilst Nigerians are literally losing their heads to Boko Haram
      militias beheading whole villages at will in Borno state, and, losing their
      lives to BADOO murderous gang in a bloodbath in Ikorodu, Lagos state,
      where supple skulls of babies under one-year old are smashed to pieces
      with grind-stone by Badoo militias; who revel in wiping off whole families at
      night, from father to mother and grandparents, and leaving no child in any
      household alive.

      • Factora & Figura

        COST OF LIVING IN NIGERIA TODAY UNDER BUHARI:

        • Minimum wage in Nigeria………………………………………….₦18,000 per month.
        • A bottle of Coca Cola soft drink…………………………………₦80.00k per bottle.
        • Smallest can of Baygon insecticide………………………..₦1,200 per tin.
        • A tin of TITUS sardines……………………………………………₦270.00 per tin.
        • Rent of three bedroom apartment…………………………₦450,000 per annum.
        • A packet of St.Louis Sugar………………………………………₦550.00 per packet.
        • A 25kg bag of garri as staple food………………………..₦14,000 per bag.
        • Petrol for six hours of private electricity…………………..₦60,000 a month.
        • Cost of preparing soup for family of six…………………..₦6,000 every two days.
        • Ceeway drinking water ………………………………………₦550 per gallon.
        • School fees for a child in private school………………….₦2 million per session.
        • Cost of two (2) newspapers a day for information……….₦15,000 per month.
        • One packet of Solpadeine headache tablets……………..₦5,400 per packet.
        • Cost of filling up a salon car with petrol……………………..₦10,700 to fill up a car.
        • Private sector graduate starting salary………………………₦80,000 per month.

    • 0tile

      Have you not heard that he lost his voice and memory? Do you think you can make sense out of whatever he says now? Bro, let the sleeping dog lie.

  • George

    Where is that Babalawo Liar Mohammed. Has cat cut off his tongue and he went to worship at Tinubu shrine as usual.

    Dangote according to his people.

    Meanwhile, the CNG’s statement read in full:

    “The Coalition of Northern Groups would ordinarily not have bothered to respond to inconsequential criticisms coming from people like Aliko Dangote but for the fact that they may assume some importance within the context of northern leadership.

    “We all know that Dangote and all those that appear uncomfortable with our Kaduna Declaration are those who thrive from condescending against northerners and the northern values.

    “They represent a pack of scavengers who would readily negotiate the general interest of their people in order to cover up their dirty sources of wealth and fame.

    “In particular, Dangote has never been and can never be among genuine northern patriots and therefore his support for, or opposition to anything that tends to serve the interest of the region and its people is inconsequential and is not expected.

    “If anything, Dangote is no more than a moral liability to the cultured north having become the final destination where every corrupt government official dump their public treasury loot.

    “He is therefore morally liable along with other Igbo accomplices for the economic hardship wrought on Nigeria in the past 25 years.

    “We are therefore not surprised that Dangote should openly oppose this course that is endorsed by all well-meaning northerners and the likes of Professor Ango Abdullahi and several other secular and religious scholars of note.

    “This is because Dangote is never known to have had any form of conventional education or religious training before venturing into dubious money-making schemes.

    “He is also not expected to support anything North because in the pursuit of wealth, he has come to develop an endemic hatred for his northern kith which exposes why, as the richest man in Africa, Dangote can only boast of a very negligible presence by way of investment even in his birthplace, Kano while citing more than 70% in the South.

    “Most importantly, we are very much proud that we are only “jobless’ as claimed by Dangote, but then, none of us has the record of ever being involved in drug peddling or currency counterfeiting.

    “All our lives, since childhood, we have never been found wanting in any money-worshipping venture to the point of criminally peddling hard drugs and, or forging hard currency.

    “We are also happy that the Kaduna Declaration has finally exposed the bankruptcy of many northerners such as Dangote who have turned traitors after riding on the goodwill of the region’s past leaders who sacrificed everything to beaqueth a fair environment to future generations.

    “Dangote and his likes should note that it is now a different North from the one they at will exploit with their cutthroat entrepreneurship.

    “They should also note that the Kaduna Declaration is a strong and meaningful statement that cannot be wished away by the rantings of the traditional explotative bourgeoisie.

    “We nevertheless challenge Dangote and other northern traitors to dare test their populrarity against the Kaduna Declaration for them to really know how insignificant they are worth.

    “And we challenge Dangote to test the political waters by making the mistake of accepting the well-known plots by Olusegun Obasanjo to get him to run for the presidency; that is when he would know the true cost of betraying one’s own people.”

  • Festus Ajibade

    But the APC chairman should try as much as possible to let the president address Nigerians either through NTA or Channels correspondence in UK. This will douse un-necessary tension. Nigerians no longer trust their leaders.

    • Sean

      Is Presidential address going to put food on your table or put more money in your pocket, it’s the Office of President not Office of Buhari or anyone, the country is running! Leave the trivialities and face realities that affect your lives. The people that voted Buhari as president know he was an old man, we had a young president who stole the treasury to its core asides from being clueless. Leave the story jare! Buhari will be back to good health with the help of God!

      • emmanuel

        Na everybody God dey help?
        By the way, which Nigeria is working? How many men can fend for their families today? Wait until the women react very soon, because they are basically the bread winners in the dead country ad are getting stressed out in their reversed roles.
        One day your wife will throw you out, since you sef nor get work again

  • Spyman29

    “At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time”.
    “He is in a different world altogether.’’
    Gbam

    • Otile

      Why are they claiming that Buhari is in a different world altogether? Is he now in the spiritual world?

      • henry

        Sorry you cannot interpret simple English.

        • emmanuel

          Julius

        • 0tile

          Then say it in ede Yoruba, I will still hear thee.

    • emmanuel

      Same as Julius

  • vay

    Buhari is better dead than being a drain to the purse of tax payers money. What a shameless president?

    • Sai Mama

      @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus

      “I sympathise with Nigerians for voting Buhari. We have a president who doesn’t have a friend outside
      the North and that’s a tragedy. As I am talking to you, I am convinced that President Buhari’s presidency
      is dead. He may be physically alive and I wish him good health, but as far as governance is concerned,
      his presidency is dead and nothing can be done to resuscitate it. A presidency can be alive in terms of
      a leader, but in terms of programmes and achievements it can be dead and historically forgotten..

      Nigeria’s president must be a man who is nationally and internationally exposed, who appreciates people
      and feels comfortable with people no matter their religion or ethnic background. That’s not the case with
      Buhari. People he is comfortable with represents a tiny minority of Nigerians and as far as I am concerned,
      you don’t have to see yourself either as an Hausa man or a Moslem. There is going to be an election in
      2019 and if Buhari were to be in good health and contest, I am sure he will lose and if he attempts to rig
      the election, there will be violence in this country.”

      …………..Dr. Junaid Muhammed

      (KANO, March 5th, 2017)

      • Akins

        @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus: Nigeria is permanently chained in the legs.
        The percentage of illiterates in northern Nigeria is a dead weight on the rest of
        the country. If northern Nigeria dubiously claims to have more than 50% of the
        country’s population – despite being a semi-desert zone, and keeps quiet on the
        other fact that northern Nigeria has the highest illiteracy rate of 80% inside the
        northern region, the northern Nigerians wish to have their cake and eat it.

        By condemning Nigeria to a status of illiterate country and holding down the rest
        of the country from progressing, the northern Nigerians make excessive demand
        on the federal treasury on dubious population claim, for the purpose of funding
        the primeval status quo of Emirs, mosques and Koranic recitation – none of which
        correlates to physical science knowledge to think up new products and services
        and to manage the production of those services sensibly, profitably and sustainably.
        Northern Nigeria; whence Muhamadu Buhari comes, is therefore the first problem
        with Nigeria, as presently constituted.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    I believe Fayose. Buhari is brain-dead. He should be impeached. Or, better still, he should die.

  • Omoolomo

    @disqus_zw9upAuAHX:disqus;

    In sickness or in health Muhamadu Buhari is the worst
    president Nigeria’s ever had – a mentally slow and sluggish creature
    with scant thinking ability and zero administrative skills who recklessly hoisted
    dilatoriness to mask unsureness so as to pretend to strategy. Buhari can’t run
    towards any goal because he can’t cut to the chase to take a simple decision – not
    even even a simple decision on naming his own Ministers, which took him five
    whole months, because he was unable to analyze the connecting parts of a reality.

    “Education! Education! Education!
    President Buhari later said in latter-day amazement, if
    not confession, after he went through blood transfusion in London early this
    year, and saw young adults as part of the medical team which drew out the
    intellectual map of his undisclosed illness. To fit into the oversize role of
    president of Nigeria Muhamadu Buhari took a crude path to cut the shoes
    to his own puny size, by reducing the job of president to that of a police
    constable running after neighbourhood thieves with a baton. As a result,
    Nigeria was tethered to Buhari’s lack of knowledge and the country began
    to fail from then on; and and then falter on all fronts.

  • Voice Out

    Has he Buhari lost his voice or why is he not talking to Nigerians, OK, he is the president of the North or more precisely of the hausa-fulani. If not, why addressing Nigerians in Hausa on salah day. I can’t even see any difference between his being alive or dead.

  • emmanuel

    Imagine Oyegun who knows nothing about Buharis whereabout, talking back at Fayose. The authentic source about Buharis current state.
    APC Chairman that is worthless than an APC Councillor today. Body dey catch this Oyegun sef. Who im be?
    When Aisha nor know where her Husband dey, na you? Robust recover ke, person when all im hair don fall finish.
    He said there would be appropriate response.
    We know it would not be better than fake audio message. Afterall, they did same for dead Shekau over a long time.
    By the way, were is Adesina and Liar Mohammed? Are they tired of their satanic lies?

    • Mufu Ola

      Oyegun knows nothing about Buhari’s whereabout but according to u, Fayose knows! Where are our psychiatrists, please?

    • sammy emeka

      On point

  • i dey laugh O!!!

    @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus

    Where are the two hypocrites:- Femi Falana and Tunde Bakare?

    Before May 29, 2015, Nigerians used to deceive themselves as “no-nonsense people
    who will not tolerate laxity or low standards. Muhamadu Buhari then came and exposed
    the Nigerians as liars and idiots who will accept beastly standards if served with plenty
    of nonsense. For as Buhari now destroys the country with ignorance, Nigerians mope.

    A clutch of them did a street protest just to flatter to deceive – nothing doing.
    Buhari ignored the amateurish protesters and just kept on destroying Nigeria.
    And like sedated goats; only allowed to bleat, nobody’s protested afterwards.
    The impression of a stinking country of thieves is then sent across the world.
    As Nigerians look like educated idiots too busy looking for what to steal to think.
    Buhari’s Primary Six standard is endured without demur, by supposed radicals.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    CRAP of a reply!
    This is sour than sweet nothings!
    Whom does Oyegun think he is talking to? Kindergarten Children?
    The sad fact is that APC is proving to be more adept at bending the truth than any government in the recent history of Nigeria!

    • Mufu Ola

      So you just realize u’re have a kindergarten brain?

  • princegab

    This we and PMB self, It’s like the provabal hen on a precarious rope. It’s a kind of cul de sac.
    Brain wahala, no de kill and e no de heal.

    • Otile

      See what you are saying: Instead of praying hard and fasting for your president, you are saying this.

      • princegab

        We pray and still praying bro.

  • X

    After all said, what are we all doing about it? NOTHING… All hopes seemed lost… All we need is a REVOLUTION, I mean I have heard same name since I began to understand words. We need proper change abeg..

  • X

    After all said, what are we all doing about it? NOTHING… All hopes seemed lost… All we need is a REVOLUTION, I mean I have heard same names since I began to understand words. We need proper change abeg..

  • aboki

    It’s now afield DAY for WAILERS to comments and abuse coupled with names calling of NATION PRESIDENT based on sentiments and hatred.
    A 75years old with a track records which cannot be found in their race before, now and generations unborn! SHAMELESS PEOPLE!
    A complete fraud RACE with no historical background.
    A true YORUBA, an ancient Bini, Calabar or Efifio race, a blue blood ijaw, Original tiv, Igala or idoma upbringing, a cultured Jaba or Hausa Fulani blood to mentioned but few Nigerians tribes can never decent so low in such uncultured behaviour and sadistic wishes on fellow human being. It’s only common in INDGBO RACE.!
    They claimed to be CHRISTIAN despite their anti Christ attitudes. When issues of National importance is raised or discuss you hardly see their comments or positive contribution.
    The claimed by some to be intelligent raised more questions than answers considering the myopic and lopsided presentation on issues, as it may be referred as trashed.
    They thought by these uncultured attitude abuses NIGERIANS can be intimidated.
    Nigeria we hail thee!

    • Frank Bassey

      What are you really saying; I can’t see any sense being made here.

  • Frank Bassey

    Kindergarten talk!

  • Mariana

    I now subscribe to the assertion made by one frustrated unemployed Nigerian youth who made a bold statement that perhaps what we all need in Nigeria is a mass burial for all our past and present leaders especially these old men who refuse to die but cause problems for the youth and create jobs only for their siblings and friends. About 35% of appointees in Buhari’s govt are people recalled from retirement…in a country where unemployment is over 14%.