Nigeria Police apologise to brutalised journalist

Nigerian journalist, Ibraheema Yakubu
The Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday apologised to Ibraheema Yakubu, a journalist brutalised by police officers during a clash between Shiites and members of a Kaduna community.

Mr. Yakubu, who was arrested while covering a peaceful procession by the Shiites in Kaduna on Friday, said he was beaten and slapped by the police officers, before being detained.

The journalist, who reports for the Hausa service of the German Deutsche Welle, DW radio, was arrested as he covered a scene in which locals attacked the Shiites and tried to force them to disperse.

At least two people were injured in the attack, witnesses said, while authorities said 10 people were arrested.

Mr. Yakubu was released on bail to officials of the Kaduna council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, six hours after his arrest by the police.

He returned to the police station on Wednesday as directed.

On Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, made a verbal apology on behalf of the command to Mr. Yakubu.

The police chief said, in his office, that his command will also consider replacing the journalist’s damaged equipment.

Mr. Yakubu met the police chief in company of other journalists.

“They have also confirmed that I am not a Shiite member as they alleged. I am just a journalist carrying out my constitutional responsibility,” Mr. Yakubu said.

  • callistus u owuamanam

    Whether he is a journalist, shiite, in fact anybody at all, police do not have right to beat, turture or detain any peaceful protester. For police to promise the detroyed equipment, without talking about bringing the power drunk police to justice, is give credit to impunity and abuse of power. The police have appologized because the journalist is representing a german media, if it were a nigerian media, the police would have remained silent, because in nigeria, such comportment of the police, is not new.

  • Fulani Nomad

    So the community beat-up the Shitte under the controlled-supervision of our Nigeria Police.

    • Owejah

      No, no, no, no! The Police have acted fairly and with impeccable integrity in this case. A report came to the police that the community and a group of Shitte members were fighting. Promptly, the police acted by arresting the individuals seen fighting on the spot. Though they at first mistook the journalist to be a member of the Shitte, upon investigation, they found out the error and they apologized. Honestly you cannot fault the police on this, can you?

      • Sunny Omoragbon

        The police are only acting civilised in this matter because the German Government complained to the IGP about his mistreatment.