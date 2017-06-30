Osinbajo appoints 14 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, Bolaji Adebiyi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

While 13 of the new appointees were on their first term, Hussaini Pai of the FCT was re-appointed.

The new appointees are: Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Apam (Benue), Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Iloh Chuks (Enugu), Nentawe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba) and Emeka Joseph (Imo).

Others are Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeounu (Anambra), Briyai Frankland (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Agboke Olaleke (Ogun) and Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).

“These appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect,” Adebiyi said.

The RECs also have a five-year renewable tenure, same as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

(NAN)