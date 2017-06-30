Osinbajo appoints 14 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, Bolaji Adebiyi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

While 13 of the new appointees were on their first term, Hussaini Pai of the FCT was re-appointed.

The new appointees are: Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Apam (Benue), Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Iloh Chuks (Enugu), Nentawe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba) and Emeka Joseph (Imo).

Others are Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeounu (Anambra), Briyai Frankland (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Agboke Olaleke (Ogun) and Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).

“These appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect,” Adebiyi said.

The RECs also have a five-year renewable tenure, same as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • SHASHI

    OK NAW, NO WONDER NO COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA FROM SOME QUARTERS.

    • Ade Omowest

      You mean that some people would have been accusing others of exclusion?

  • emmanuel

    Where is the $43 million NIA fraud probe report Acting President? There is no darkness in God’s light. Pastor shine forth your light.