In fresh suit, kidnapper Evans demands N300 million damages

The billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans, on Thursday filed another suit against the Inspector General of Police, and three others at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the new suit, Evans is claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for “illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial”.

Joined as respondents in his new originating motion are the Nigeria Police Force, the commissioner of police Lagos State and the special anti-robbery squad, Lagos State Police Command.

Earlier on June 28, Evans had filed an ex-parte application before the same court, seeking an order directing the respondents to charge him to court.

He had also sought an order directing the respondents to release him unconditionally where no charge is preferred against him.

According to an affidavit deposed by his father, Stephen Onwuamadike,  the applicant argued that he has been subjected to media trial without any court order by the respondents.

Mr. Onwuamadike further argued that the media trial and news orchestrated by the respondents have continued to generate reactions in both print and electronic media without his son being afforded fair hearing before a court of law.

The applicant, therefore, argued that his continued detention by the respondents since June 10, without a charge, or release on bail, is an infringement on his fundamental rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that in his new suit marked FHC/L/CS/1012/ 2017, the applicant is seeking a declaration that his continued detention since June 10 without arraignment, violates his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 constitution.

Evans is therefore seeking a declaration that his parade on June 11 before journalists in Lagos, at the Lagos police command headquarters in Ikeja, without any court order, is unconstitutional and illegal.

He is consequently seeking an order compelling the respondents to immediately arraign him before a law court, or release him from custody immediately.

The suspect is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further arresting, detaining, harassing, investigating or inviting him in relation to the facts of his case.

Evans and six of his co-conspirators were arrested earlier in June, after officers stormed the kidnappers’ den and engaged in a gun battle which lasted several hours.

The gang primarily kidnapped victims in Lagos State but have also kidnapped prominent Nigerians from other parts of the country.

    The lawyer filing this case needs brain examination.

      You said it all Ezekiel. Sadly this is truly what Nigerians decided to make of their country. Totally lacking in morality. From the ethnic crisis in Ile-Ife,where some people backed their arrested brethren,thus supporting alleged criminality and murder to IPOB agitation where some Igbos are complicit supporting alleged treason.Then this shocking rallying around an alleged dangerous kidnapper.Kidnapping is a scourge that has recently bedevilled this country and having a serious impact on flow of foreign investment and we are stupidly playing games with it.

    While I sympathize with the victims Evans attacked or hurt in anyway, I also want to state my full support that Evans should be treated with same laws that have been applied to all kidnappers at all levels. i will explain.

    1) In 1992, $12.7 billion (Not million) was kidnapped by the Babagida regime. The money was not spent anywhere. Is Babagida not free?
    2) What about Saraki?
    3) What about Abdulsalami who was stealing Army Officers salary and convicted in the 70s (According to General Bamaiyi) ?
    4) What of Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar etc who are kidnappers because according to Mr Femi Falana (SAN), these men are thieves who own Universities and property far beyond their life time income and pension can justify.

    QUESTION

    If the Nigerians above are free, then why not Honourable Evans?

    Pleas set Chief Evans free! Let there be justice, treat him like his fellows in crime.

      some folks are simply demonic in their reasoning. God forbid!!!!!!

        U better shat up ur mouth if you’ve gat nothing impatant to sey. What crime has Evans commited that Obasanjo, Atiku, IBB, Abdusalami etc have not committed? When u own property worth more than your income can explain, it is called stealing or kidnapping. Evans is a billionaire for goodness sake! He is a VIP not those Vagabonds in Power who cancel free and fair elections or refuse to resign when terminally ill.

      I agree wit u 100%. Chief Evans should be treated with some
      respect. This is a man who treated his team members with a lot of respect and
      equity in sharing the loot. He was democratic, far more democratic than
      Nigerian politicians (Kidnappers) who give their gang members and those who
      provide protection (Police constables & Army recruits) crumbs for them to
      put their lives on the line. Like someone suggested elsewhere, Evans should be
      nominated for a CON or even a GCON because that’s the award his peers have.
      Stop treating this man like a petty criminal. Treat him like others who kidnap
      and build Hill Top mansions in Niger State, Ogun, Abuja, Panama Islands and elsewhere
      in the world.

    Evans is doing exactly what Nigerian professional criminals do. Whether the criminals are armed with GUNS; PEN; MOUTH; MILITARY/POLICE UNIFORM; KHAKI. Bottom-line is they are all criminals. Evans murdered with guns. Our politicians, Executive and Judiciary murder with pen. We are in a democracy: justice for all.

    Evans disappointed me terribly! His method has often been to ask for his pay in USD. Why is he making his claim now in ordinary naira?