Two soldiers killed while battling Boko Haram buried

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday buried two soldiers that were last week killed during a face-off with Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri-Damboa road, officials said.

That attack is different from the major offensive by the Boko Haram on June 20 on a convoy of dozens of military-escorted vehicles, leading to the kidnap of over a dozen people.

The burial took place at the time troops of the counter-insurgency operation in Borno State, suffered yet another ambush by Boko Haram insurgents.

The spokesperson ‎of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, who made this known in a press statement, said the ambushed troops survived the attack as they were able to ‘neutralise’ the insurgents.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, did not give details on how the two soldiers lost their lives. He, however, said they were given a befitting interment in accordance with tradition of the Nigeria military.

“Today Wednesday 28th June 2017, the remains of two gallant soldiers that paid the supreme price on Saturday 17th June 2017, along Damboa-Biu road in Borno State, 11NA/66/10788 Lance Corporal Auwal Halliru and 15NA/73/0188 Private Halilu Aliyu of 254 Task Force Battalion were buried according Islamic religious rites at the Gombe military ceremony”, he said.

The statement, the first by the army in the past week, also indicated that a 20-year-old notorious Boko Haram kingpin in Yobe State has been arrested.

“Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade deployed at Buni Gari have arrested another suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Isah Garba aged 20 years while on perimeter patrol on 25th June 2017”, he said.

“Preliminary investigation was initially difficult as he was found to be under influence of heavy dosage of drugs. He has since stabilized and making useful statement.

Mr. Usman also mentioned that on June 28, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade had during a patrol along Wajiro-Mallam Kuranti area of Borno State discovered and defused an IED planted along a cattle route.