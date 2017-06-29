Tribunal sacks Rivers Senator

George Thompson Sekibo
George Thompson Sekibo

The Election Petitions Tribunal presiding over senatorial elections in Rivers State has nullified the victory of George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Andrew Uchendu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the re-run election, which held on December 10, 2016.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mr. Sekibo winner of the election conducted in Rivers East Senatorial District.

The tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give to Mr. Uchendu.

Details soon…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    This is a more civilized manner of going about it instead of resorting to violence and killing. Let PDP appeal the judgement and move ahead. No need either party engaging in killing.

    • Bihari Osinbajo D best

      Nice one ,good comment

    • princegab

      That is your opinion, things very much depend on whom you are dealing with. Wike must have been killing before now. A’in stopping him sir.

      • Frank Bassey

        Do you have your facts? Are you saying Amechi camp is not killing? Why has the IGP not revealed the identity of those who beheaded police personnel during the Rivers Rerun?

        • princegab

          We shall return to that after “immuniti “. Bye

    • Julius

      I agree. Thanks !

  • George

    No APC please appeal next and things remain the same until final disposition of the first appeal and second appeal tenure finish back to next election by then buhari funeral will give APC final destination.

  • Franklin

    woooo! cheering news! 2/3 Senators now for APC in River State! There is an order in this ruling that must be obeyed…..unless a different rulling sets it aside prior to appeal hearing and that must be within 24hrs because INEC will never hesitate to carry out this order. Congratulations Honourable Uchendu……Congratulations APC Rivers State!!!! Hope the killings by Wike and his cultists boys in PDP stops .

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    “The evil that men do lives after them”