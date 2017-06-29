Tribunal sacks Rivers Senator

Related News

The Election Petitions Tribunal presiding over senatorial elections in Rivers State has nullified the victory of George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Andrew Uchendu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the re-run election, which held on December 10, 2016.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mr. Sekibo winner of the election conducted in Rivers East Senatorial District.

The tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give to Mr. Uchendu.

Details soon…