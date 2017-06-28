UPDATED: Former Taraba Governor Danbaba Suntai is dead

A former Governor of Taraba, Danbaba Suntai, who was involved in a plane crash in October 2012, on Wednesday died in Houston, Florida, in the United States.

Emmanuel Bello, Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the state governor, Darius Ishaku, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone

‎Mr. Suntai, 56, has since the plane crash been receiving treatment in hospitals across the world.
Mr. Bello said information on when the remains of the former governor would be conveyed back to Nigeria would be released later.

Mr. Suntai was piloting a small plane when he crashed near Yola Airport in Adamawa State.

After a brief stay at the National Hospital, Abuja, the injured governor was flown to a hospital in Germany.

He was later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the State of Maryland, the United States. After spending a few months there, he was admitted at a rehabilitation centre for trauma patients in Staten Island, New York.

He was flown back to Nigeria on August 25, 2013 after 10 months of medical treatment overseas following claims by his supporters that he was fit to govern.

But after weeks of political crisis in the state based on claims and counterclaims over his health status, it was revealed that the governor was not healthy enough to live in Nigeria without adequate treatment, or to govern a state.

He was subsequently flown abroad again for treatment, with his then deputy and acting governor, Garba Umar, continuing in acting capacity.

  • emmanuel

    He has finally gone to rest. God be praised. To his family, my sympathy for all the pains you went through over the years.
    He struggled to survive the same evil that killed Yakowa and Azazi.
    To Danjuma, your enemies outsmarted you on this

  • bulus

    Finally. Who’s next? I hope you told them where you hid the stash…

  • FuzzyLogic

    May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
    It is worthy of note that he sustained a severe brain injury after the plane crash that made him unfit to continue in office, but some vultures who stood to benefit with an incapacitated governor in office did everything they could to prevent him from relinquishing power. Just as they are doing the same at the federal level today to prevent an obviously incapacitated president from resigning to focus on his challenging health issues.

    • AFRICANER

      It’s apparently a Muslim cunning thing the Hausa-Fulani learned to do, so as to hang on to power. Yaradua Cabal, Danbaba Cabal, and of course, Buhari Cabal.

      The only thing that upsets me, is the lack of imagination involved by not changing the script; they are basically being disrespectful, and acting like terrorists. They are saying, what can the people do about it, even if the people find out.

      • AA

        Every one dies that for power. So you forget about the gudlocks cabal.

      • princegab

        To some extent you are right but, you see, here comes the consequence. Our once beloved nation is now a failed state. The rich and the looters are suffering insomnia as we speak. Woe to them misgovernors and treasury looters.

      • Dayo Dipe-Daniel

        Danbaba was a Christian, and the folks in Taraba are not ethnically Hausa or Fulani, though they may speak the former as most northerners do.

        • Otile

          Is Buhari Christian? Was Yar’Adua Christian? This kind of cheating is mostly Islamic.

        • AFRICANER

          Nigeria’s Constitution is the Supreme Law of the land; anybody, or group of people, or tribe, or even region, that so flagrantly violates it, such as Buhari has constantly done, including Coup D’etat, mass murder if Shiites, Igbos, violated National Character laws by appointing people of his religion, region, tribesmen, running the country for 6 months without a cabinet, ruining the economy, spending more money in his own private clinic than the country’s entire teaching hospitals, and an uncountable amount in foreign hospitals, clandestinely, refuses to address the country, or hold a bona fide press conference, and when he does, doesn’t use the country’s lingua fraca, yet talks about corruption ad nauseum, is the worst of mankind. Buhari is accused of forging even his WASC and WAEC equivalent certificate. Name any crime, and disrespect to Nigeria, he is accused of doing it! Yet, Nigerians Sidon like mumus dey lookam.

  • George

    A soulless animal can’t rest in peace.

    After wasted his people monies and see a dog who even wanted to pilot an aircraft yeye people.

  • princegab

    And you think these leaders have soul?

    • Otile

      Are you therefore saying that Imam Mohamed Buhari has no good soul?

      • princegab

        I doubt if you have a soul

        • MilitaryPolice01

          What is this bizarre fixation with having a soul or not having one

  • dami

    Awww….RIP

  • Hassan Lawal

    …those bastards have killed him at last.all those guys that used to be around him during GEJ’s era,his wife inclusive.. .having realised the present governor won’t give them free passage to use Suntai’s health status as an ATM,then he became useless to them

    • Otile

      Are you talking about the criminal cabal who are presently handling Buhari’s brain damage and memory loss?

      • Mufu Ola

        U’re boring!!

    • MilitaryPolice01

      His tenure ended in 2015, this is 2017. Respect his demise and his family or in the absence of what to say forever keep shut

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Rest in peace Sir

  • aisha ani

    Houston, Florida or Texas?