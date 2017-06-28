Three-month-old baby escapes unhurt, woman killed in ghastly road accident

Related News

A vehicle carrying members of one family on Wednesday veered into a thick forest in Hawan Kibo, along the Jos-Abuja road, killing a woman and leaving seven others with serious injuries.

Among those injured were two other women, two men and three children, while a three-month-old baby escaped unhurt.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the vehicle went out of control, somersaulting several times in the bush before crashing into a tree.

“Apparently, the driver lost control because the vehicle was in high speed; the car just jumped up and disappeared into the forest,” the witness, a petty trader along the highway, told NAN.

NAN observed that the vehicle, an SUV, was badly damaged, with the witness saying that some parts of it had to be cut or broken, to pull out the trapped passengers.

Andrew Bala, a road safety officer, who confirmed the incident, blamed the accident on speeding.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the accident was caused by speeding. We have always warned against this, but people hardly listen,” Mr. Bala, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Plateau Command, told NAN.

He said that the injured victims had been taken to the Kafanchan General Hospital in Kaduna State.

(NAN)