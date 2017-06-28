Nigerian govt approves purchase of Abuja Metro Plaza for Hajj Commission, NAHCON

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the purchase of the popular Metro Plaza building to serve as the permanent Headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON.

The approval was given Wednesday at the FEC meeting still holding inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Mohammed, said the commission has been operating in a temporary office since its establishment in 2006.

“In fact, it can be argued that all the bodies responsible for Hajj operations have been occupying temporary offices for several years,” he said.

Details later…

  • Otile

    God forbid evil. Under Buhari and Osinbajo Islam has made unprecedented gains in Nigeria. Everywhere you look it is either Myiyeti Allah terrorists, Boko Haram terrorists, Buhari Fulani security terrorists, or Hajj Jamborees. God save Biafra from Islamic stranglehold. Is Osinbajo a real Christian pastor or a mere pretender?

    • AryLoyds

      Osibanjo has converted to islam , its not his fault. Just imagine Britain paying for its citizens to go for holidays.

    • oyoko

      He is far above this minute thing you are killing yourself for. only little mind discuss little things like this.

      • emmanuel

        You have used three monikers here. Shame on you manipulator.
        Yes, it is minute as long as it is helping further your Islamic agenda

    • Dan Arewa

      Otile don suffer be dat.

    • Oluwole

      Osinibinde is a Chrismumu from Jeba in Ilorin. Hope u understand what I mean.

    • emmanuel

      Osinbajo converted from Islam to Christian. Truth, in Yoruba land, there is no difference between these as long as economic benefits or political power is at stake. Wonder why Obasanjo has a Mosque in his Library? For the Yoruba Muslim, it is a do-or-die thig, but for the Christian and Idol worshippers, nothing dey happen. That is why i advice all other ethnic groups to buckle up to tackle the raging jihad, because you will not see the Yorubas raise a thumb to sort it.
      Can you imagine a Buhari build a Church near his premises?

  • Mamman Bako

    Quite an insensitive gesture at this present time. Would the FCDA have approved the use of that site for a religious purpose in the first instance? This right next to the National Defense College and not far from the International Conference Center. It doesn’t feel right.

    • oyoko

      at least wait for detail. The Journalist was magnanimous enough to tell you that detail is coming later.

  • oyoko

    I have told my people, it is not by gra gra as our CAN is doing. It has always been by a strategic mind with facts that always get attention to a listening hear. Do you see them making noise; NO! they know how to plan, come up with facts and approach Govt with it. Our CAN leaders believe in making noise without facts. When they approach Govt with gra gra, and when Govt ask them “do you have proof” do you know what they will answer, “we read it from newspaper”

    • emmanuel

      Imagine this son of Mohammed calling “Our CAN”.

  • David Puff

    Religion and beliefs in Nigeria is always a sensitive matter.
    I also became ‘alert’ after reading “Bako” comment that it’s close to defence college and int conference centre.
    So, I ask where is the Christian pilgrimage board/commission located too?
    It should also be situated in a conspicuous place and building right there in Abuja in the spirit of secularism of Nigeria.

  • musa aliyu

    But this is a body that ought to be scrapped in the first place. Muslims don’t need them. Let Hajj be a private affair, run by travel agents and few staff from External Affairs for any consular services needed. This to s a waste.

  • g_kazaure

    I think it will save government money at the end of the day! Let us not look at it from religious point of view.

  • Domingos

    Just imagine the crass mumudity of the Nigerian presidency and leadership! At this dire state of the battered economy of the Nigerian state with millions dying of starvation and scores resorting to suicide, kidnapping, stealing of food in fire etc to evade the economic hardship, all a government cares about is purchasing a white elephant monument for Hajj operations. This is sickening. It is unparalleled mumudity. A sane government with responsible leaders would be thinking of acquiring industrial buildings and complexes to provide space to innovate and mass produce goods and services. But in Nigeria the senseless band of apologists keep spitting at our faces and we all look on.

    This is why we need Biafran republic. It is the reason we need a Niger Deltan Republic. The reason we need a secession referendum with utmost exigency. Nigeria will never work. The structure is criminally defective.

    • Dr Martins

      Really sad how ssssssstuuuuupid our leaders have become. I now agree with that frustrated unemployed Nigerian who made headlines on Social media by suggesting a mass burial for all our leaders past and present.

    • Peaceometer

      Mr. Man, the said commission has been staying in a rented/lease Sokoto house building since 2006, you should know that this will put an end to paying rent. I think it’s good.

  • Edward Osadebay

    Why this waste? The FG should not be involved in this kind of personal matters. If someone wants to go on pilgrimage to Mecca and Jerusalem, that should be that personal responsibility.

  • Peaceometer

    Bye bye Sokoto house. Better.

  • emmanuel

    Apapa Roads, Onne and Warri Port roads are all upside down, with almost daily truck capside incidents stalling movement in and out of such locations.
    It is Hajj Commission. Tomorrow, somebody tells me that Nigeria is going anywhere. It is a blatant lie, this country is not structured to make progress and these are pointers to such conclusion.
    A country where Industries cannot secure foreign exchange to import materials or foreign exchange for school fees, doles out hundreds of million of foreign exchange for pilgrimage to a people doing their private religious thing.
    Osinbajo go ahead, but i can assure you that continuing Buharis Jihad thing in your bid to be allowed to rule will not work.
    You are not the first to do it, Jonathan did it and got thoroughly messed up.
    If you like build a demonic stone in Kano or Sokoto for them to throw stones on, it will not change anything

  • Dan Arewa

    so what happened to all the confiscated properties by EFCC, one of these properties should have been converted for hajj head office with out wasting our resources. Buhari where are you?

  • Kingo Kizito

    This is tge only contribution of Islamic religious bigots to the national economic growth. Parasites. Sanyo was right: the slam in Nigeria has remained medieval and refused to grow still holding on to the hatred of books and burning bottles of bear while thousands of them did for ordinary cholera. Igno rance is thd mother of devotionalism.

  • Frank Bassey

    So, the purchase is being funded from sale of onions, tomatoes and cattle kwoo?

  • John Okoh

    Why should Federal government be involved in buying a building for Hajj commission? Nigeria is not a Moslem or a Christian country and therefore should not be involved in such activity. Does it mean now that Federal will buy a building for Christians?We are a secular country and therefore nobody can claim Nigeria to be a Muslim or a Christian country .Babangida made Nigeria a member of OIC without any challenge from the people or courts and it is unacceptable. These nyama nyama Arewa and Ibo youths clamoring for war were not born during Nigeria Biafra War and never experienced war and God will not allow Nigeria to break up.Watch a Aburi Carnival every November and see the beauty of diversity in cultures and you will be proud to be a Nigerian. What Nigeria needs is true federalism before the military came to destroy it with unitary system of government .NASS should deal with the Confab conference report that President Goodluck Jonathan did not sign and have it signed by President Buhari or acting President Osibanjo. That will save the country from disintegrating.

  • John Dre

    So you useless and senseless people do trying to show hate for the easterners ?