Restructuring: Atiku commends APC Govs, others

Former Vice President and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the resolution of the APC Progressive Governors Forum which called for restructuring and true federalism of Nigeria, saying the issue transcends religion and ethnicity.

The former vice president also described as patriotic the convergence of positions around restructuring by leaders from diverse regions of the country, noting that it confirms that he (Atiku Abubakar) was not just a lone voice in the wilderness in the inevitability of restructuring of Nigeria for the good of all.

The former vice president, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by his Media Office, explained that the agitation for secession would not have arisen if the country had shown sincere readiness to address the underlying problems that feed the agitations by separatist forces.

According to the Mr. Abubakar, the restructuring debate transcends the ambition of any single politician in Nigeria. He said any attempt to ignore the agitations could make a bad situation more complicated.

He said with so much hate, distrust, suspicions and fears in the country, political leaders should not be afraid to confront the challenge.

According to him, our current federal structure should be freely discussed by allowing the federating units voice their grievances with a view to finding workable solutions that protects the rights and interests of all.

He said the country could not afford to allow bottled up frustrations of the people to explode into violence, which threatens not only innocent lives, but also harms the country’s economic assets.