Why Nigeria’s Akinwunmi Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize

The World Food Prize Foundation has explained why Akinwumi Adesina won the $250,000 2017 World Food Prize Laureate prize on Monday.

The President of the Foundation, Kenneth Quinn, said Mr. Adesina won the prize “for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent”.

Mr. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, was announced on Monday as the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Quinn explained that the selection of Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture for the prize also “reflected both his breakthrough achievements as Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria”.

He said Mr. Adesina “led a major expansion of commercial bank lending to farmers as Vice President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and as Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, introduced the E-Wallet system”.

Mr. Adesina also “introduced initiatives to exponentially increase the availability of credit for smallholder farmers across the African continent and galvanized the political will to transform African agriculture,” he said.

He said Mr. Adesina “grew up in poverty himself” and embarked on a journey to use his academic training to “lift up millions of people out of poverty, especially farmers in rural Africa”.

He explained that “as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture from 2011 to 2015, Adesina successfully transformed his country’s agriculture sector through bold reforms”.

Mr. Quinn said the bold reforms included creating programmes to make Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production, and to make cassava become a major cash crop.

He pointed out that in 2006, as Associate Director for Food Security at the Rockefeller Foundation, Mr. Adesina played a critical leadership role in organising the Africa Fertilizer Summit in Abuja.

He said the summit was described as absolutely essential in igniting the campaign to spread a new Green Revolution across Africa, which led to the creation of AGRA.

“Our Laureate next played a leadership role in the development of AGRA, during which he led the effort to exponentially expand commercial credit for the agricultural sector and for farmers across the continent.

“And then, as Minister of Agriculture of his home country Nigeria, our Laureate introduced the E-Wallet system which broke the back of the corrupt elements that had controlled the fertilizer distribution system for 40 years.

“The reforms he implemented increased food production by 21 million metric tonnes and attracted 5.6 billion dollars in private sector investments, thus earning him the reputation as the ‘Farmer’s Minister’.”

Mr. Quinn said as the first person from agriculture to ever lead a regional development bank, Adesina’s receiving the Laureate Prize would give impetus in the coming decade to his profound vision.

Mr. Adesina is also the 46th person and the sixth African to win the World Food Prize.

Mr. Quinn commended Nigeria’s representation at the event to announce the winner of the Laureate Prize, won by a distinguished Nigeria.

“I am so pleased that Chargé d’Affaires Hakeem Balogun could be here for this announcement,” he said.

A former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was also present at the occasion, as well as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Congressmen, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps.

Mr. Adesina will be presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol on October 19.

  • emmanuel

    Hear this “Mr. Quinn explained that the selection of Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture for the prize also “reflected both his breakthrough achievements as Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria”.
    Yet the enemies of Nigeria who brought evil chanji said the last government was a monumental failure. Unfortunately, all their propaganda is hunting them today.
    Shortly after they came in, they reversed the most laudable fertiliser scheme that was free of corruption and went back to the Emir and corrupt Norther elites fertiliser fraud. what a change!

    • George

      Let them have their desired change no one can mock God Almighty.

      I hope Obama is also reading the news wherever the animal is now. Obama supported the evil change and his dead father is weeping in his grave he refused to visit.

      My question is; why don’t we have this kind of a man as a president of Nigeria?

      Buhari must die.

      • Maxwell Dundun

        The ruling class will not want a person like Adesina. The reason is simple ! They the ruling class thrive on corruption .

      • Julius

        Poor you, if he run and win the presidency, you will still be online ranting that he is a Yoruba man hence, he won’t do anything good. Your hypocrisy knows no bound.

    • DONALDSON

      it will not be well with APC government

    • Nkem

      Ironically, Adesina’s story encapsulates the abiding tragedy of the Jonathan presidency: The one man recommended to him by Obj was the one shining light of that administration. Yet those who wanted to destroy Jonathan went and deceived him to pick a fight with the old man. Obj warned him against people like Diezani and Anyim Pius, but he didn’t listen. Eventually they became the greatest undoing of Jonathan.

      • Infoezone Infoezone

        You deserve pity since obj is now your benchmark for measuring competence

      • Ken

        You lied. Obj never recommended Adesina. He recommended Ashiru

        • Amir

          Who else nominated him? Jonathan told you he was sleeping in PH when late Alamieyeseiha called him to be his deputy. And for 16 years he was still sleeping in government. Did Jona tell you he was prepared for leadership talk more recognising a performer?

        • Julius

          And Obj made Jona the president by insisting that the Hausas didn’t kick his ass out and how did he pay Obj back ?

    • Julius

      Again, you failed to see the irony in this story. Poor you ! Jonathan wasted his years as the president of the country due to corruption and incompetence .

      • Ken

        Just be silent if you don’t have anything to say. GEJ allowed the technocrats room to operate. Corruption of stealing has never been our major problems but the corruption of nepotism, injustice, ethnicity and impunity. Stealing is going on massively as we speak. Just imagine what Tinubu through Alpha Beta has stolen in Lagos, yet the govt is on doing its bit.

  • omo56

    In a sane society, this man would have been retained at his post or elevated to position of special adviser to the presidency on agriculture regardless of party affiliation

  • Gary

    Does anyone remember that this man is being honoured for being a member of the worst and most corrupt government in Nigeria; according to the Buhari/APC propaganda narrative?

    We don’t have to look too far back to come across claims by Lai Mohammed and Shehu Garba that nothing was done in agriculture or any other sector under Jonathan. Until Buhari came along on his rescue mission. So we can only wonder how Adesina could win global acclaim for his tenure.
    Please can anyone from the Buhari Media Center help explain this miscarriage of justice?
    Why is Mr. Adesina getting an award when he should be under EFCC scrutiny like all the “PDP thieves” who ran Nigeria into the ground in sixteeenyears and left a mess for Buhari to inherit?

    • Ramos

      WRONG. He is been honoured for the work he did under Professor Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration. Pls be guided. The only awards Buhari has won thus far is the most influential moslem and terrorist award which he jointly won with Abubakar Shekau. The APC govt were shy at celebrating the award openly but we know in secret all fundamentalists praised him for a job well done.

      • Gary

        Okay, thanks for your convincing explanation. So the latest BMC narrative is that Adesina did all his good works before Jonathan.
        And he then slept through or was stealing Fertilizer allocations for the period Jonathan was President, abi?
        It was Buhari shoveling federal funds to his people that brought about the overnight success in Rice production, right?
        That’s your story and you are perfectly entitled to stick with it. Thanks again for the BMC clarification.

  • Olu from South Africa

    To be honest, there is everything wrong with Nigeria. Were Mr Adesina to contest as President of Nigerian National Agricultural Corporation he would never win. An Abdullahi, Usman or Mohammed would probably occupy that position BUT the world sees differently. It is in other countries of the world that Nigeria’s best like Adesina, Ottey, Ngozi etc are recognized and given opportunity at the HIGHEST levels possible, whereas in Nigeria we cherish our worst and exalt failures (Mohammadu, Bola, Aremu, Jona etc) over competence at almost all levels. This is why we need to revisit 1914 asap!

    • Gary

      Yes, because being Yoruba, Federal Charcter rules would require that someone from Zamfara or Kebbi State is needed for the slot as there are already too many Yorubas in the field. And Northerners have more land mass, population and better farmers than Adesina and his people. And they will bring an Igbo, Niger Deltan or even a Yoruba bureaucrat or politician to make the case why Adesina is unsuitable to hold the position in the interest of national unity.

      • Julius

        wow…well reasoned, stated and true !

    • Sir Demo

      Which of the Bolas has not been trail blazingly extraordinary in office? Bola Ajibola, Bola Tinubu are super achievers.

  • Ken

    To think that a man like Audu Ogbe is the one that took over from a man like Adesina speaks volumes. Apc just wasted all the transformation that took us out of the doldrums.

    • Sir Demo

      Ogb has been doing excellent well dude!

  • Infoezone Infoezone

    If he was accused of corruption the headline will read jonathan’s ex minister accused of corruption. Yeye people

    • Emeka

      Because Jonathan represents nothing but corruption.

    • Julius

      I wonder why ?..and if he was , it would have been true !

  • Amir

    The world is honouring Adesina’s achievements in agriculture and food security starting with his performance before he joined the most incompetent administration in Nigeria’s history. While he receives $250,000 price money, an unelected wife of a former Nigerian president has millions of dollars in her dubious bank accounts siphoned from state funds: the Jona award .

    • Gary

      How about the Turai Yar Adua award for treasonable larceny in passing the federal budget and pocketing the Aso Rock allocation? Or the grandmaster of them all – your own dear Sani Abacha whose treasury loot is yet to be fully discovered not retrieved. Should we mention the PTF looting by Buhari’s deceased son in law? Or the $13B Gulf War windfall that IBB chopped? Or Abdulsam/Akhigbe raiding the CBN in bullion vans before they handed over to OBJ?
      Pray tell, how far back do you want us to open the book on treasury looting to know from whence the looters come?

    • Julius

      lol…imagine that !