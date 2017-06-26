Kidnap kingpin, Evans, was ‘arrested for robbery in 2006’

Arrested kidnapper Evans
Arrested kidnapper Evans

The arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike, alias Evans, was arrested in 2006 for armed robbery where seven members of his gang died while sharing their loot in Lagos State.

A police source revealed this on Sunday as investigations on Evans past activities deepened, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Evans and his robbery gang, in 2006 attacked a commercial bank in Lagos and went somewhere around the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, to share the loot.

NAN says while sharing the loot, the robbers had a disagreement and shot one another. Seven members of the gang died instantly.

“The then Divisional Police Officer of Iponri Police Station, Yahaya Bello, now a deputy commissioner of police, said there was a serious incident involving some persons who shot at one another. He said about three of them had been arrested.

“One of the members of the gang arrested then was Chukwudi Onuamadike, popularly known as Evans. If you look at his chest, I cannot remember whether it is the right or left side, there is a scar. It was as a result of the gunshot from his gang members that day.

“He bled and there was no way he could run away before the police came. The case was transferred to the Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad. We investigated and discovered that they were armed robbers.

“Evans led the team. We also went to Mbidi Police Station, Imo State, to carry out an investigation on them. We were able to arrest two other members of the gang. We then had five of them in police custody.

“There was a policewoman at the Band Section of the Police College, Lagos. She was known as Tina, a Superintendent of Police. She insisted that we should drop the case and that Onuamadike (Evans) was her brother.

“But when she was unable to achieve her aim, she travelled to Imo State. Not long after, we got a message from the Imo State Police Command that they had been searching for Evans and asked us to transfer the case to them so they could continue from where we stopped.

“Since that time, we did not hear anything. We heard he was later released there,” the source said.

The source noted that after he saw Evans pictures, he knew that he was the man they arrested alongside members of his gang in 2006, stressing, however, that Evans was not bearing the alias, Evans, at the time.

“We identified him only as Chukwudi. Some of the persons we worked together on the case also called me to draw my attention to the fact that he was the one arrested.

“He couldn’t have been the only person released. The request was that we should transfer the case to them. We sent him and two members of his gang to the command. There is a hotel in Okota area where they used to meet to share their loot.

“The owner of the hotel was their friend. There was a time they robbed three banks in Alaba International Market in 2005. They also looted shops there. One of the owners of the shop complained to the police and we carried out an investigation.

“We discovered that some of the items stolen in the man’s shop were digital cameras. We traced the cameras to the hotel and into the office of the hotel owner. It was then that ‘big men’ started calling from everywhere that we should drop the charges against them.

“The owner of the hotel was later killed by the robbers, following a disagreement. His body was dumped by the roadside in one of the states in the East sometimes ago,” the source told police investigators.

The source expressed fear that if Evans was not properly investigated and prosecuted he can form a terrorist group being a hardened criminal; in view of the fact that he collects any ransom demanded to the last Kobo before releasing such victims.

“The best way to handle his case is for the police to do their work. They should do a proper investigation. If it will take four months to investigate him, they should do so. He has links in South Africa, Ghana, etc.

“I know him. Bank robbery and hijacking of bullion vans was easy for him and his gang members. He did not hesitate to shoot any member of his gang suspected of foul play,” the source noted.

NAN further gathered from the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team that Evans confirmed all the incidents alleged by the police source. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Julius

    @Wahala, didn’t you say that the biafraud governors has a better handle on the criminals in their states ?

    • Dan maikoko

      Yes! The claim is still valid . They arrest, take bribe, tag the criminal for follow up protection and release him in the wild . What better way to get a handle on crime?

      • Julius

        Thinking about it that way, you are right. lolz.

      • GusO

        He was only arrested this time because a special squad was sent from Abuja. Left to the police in Lagos, he would have been protected because he shares the money from his kidnapping loot with them.

      • Arogbo

        To be frank and sincere, 50% of the Nigeria police Force personnel are criminals. The system needs a total overhaul. What a shame!

    • Karl Imom

      This story suggests that EVANS may have been working in conjunction with some SE politicians and criminals in the Nigeria Police Force who are Igbos by tribe. Why would people arrested in Lagos for armed robbery of a Bank be sent to Imo State for investigations? Is the Nigeria Police Headquarters in Imo State? Even if Imo State Police Command was looking for EVANS at the time of his arrest in Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command would have completed their investigation relating to the Bank robbery and had him prosecuted for the offense he committed in Lagos State before handing him over to the Imo State Police command.

      • Julius

        Well , if you fully read the story, it says that he had a girlfriend who was a police officer in Lagos..of course she is an Igbo woman. To be honest with you, we do not have honest police in the country..they do what they wanna do and depends who bribes them the more. I’m not surprised how hos case in Lagos was handled and I don’t think you are either.

        • Michael

          No the story does not say that he had a girlfriend in the police. Please learn basic reading skills or stop making up stories as you go along.

          • Julius

            There was a similar story on PT on sunday 6/25…go and read it. Come back and tell me what it says .

      • Arogbo

        All the AIG and CP involved in the transfer of the this felon on this botched job and criminal conspiracy must be relive of their duties immediately. The guy was actually cut in the act, what can then be the justification for his release from jail pending his trial in a criminal court. Nigeria is a banana republic, ojare. Tufiakwa!

  • Jacobus James

    Cock and Bull story by Deputy Commissioner Bello or Bull; hot on criminal investigation of a most heinous crime of bank robbery and homicide and you transfer the suspects to Imo for an age-old investigation. So the crimes committed in Lagos were forgiven and written off ? What a shame ! Nigeria Police spokesperson should speak up on this 21st century policing. Craziness wearing gele.

    • Michael

      The tenets of the story are probably true but Bello probably got a cut from the transfer. Corruption begets corruption.

  • SAM .A

    Yahaya Bello[ DCP] a formal DPO in I ponri , only confirmed the sloppiness, with which NPF does his job , their negligence and dereliction of duty provided the environment for training and graduation in different facet of crimes , from armed robbery to drug trafficking to Kidnapping , now Evans became a billionaire criminal and monster . Police created this mess , they must clean up their act , before people can trust them. IG should not forget to look for SP tina and all the police that had to do with the case in IMO STATE .

  • Dan Arewa

    The Igbo should just go ahead with their Biafra because no Igbo man will EVER rule Nigeria

    • GbemigaO

      Any relevance to the story?

  • realist

    I have said it that behind any succesful criminals there are policemen. The only criminal police authority don’t know is probably pick- pocketers. Police in our society are the informants and coordinate the activities of criminals. They made it easier to return Criminals back to the society, where they continue to maime and kill.