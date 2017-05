Related News

Officials of the Lagos State Government have begun demolition of shops located at the Ikeja New Garage along the popular Computer Village, Ikeja.

About 18 shops have been demolished at the time of this report, with heavily armed police officers supervising the demolition.

A shop owner who did not want to be named told PREMIUM TIMES they were informed that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode intends to use the space for a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) park.

Details later….