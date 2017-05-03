My son’s wedding will cause plane crashes, strange deaths, Obasanjo’s wife warns

Related News

The wife of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has raised an alarm over what she said would be the consequences of their son’s forthcoming wedding to the daughter of the owner of Premier Lotto, Kessington Adebutu.

Taiwo Obasanjo, in a letter to The Methodist Church of Nigeria, said the dates chosen for the wedding of Abraham Obasanjo to Tope Adebutu – May 11 and 13 – would precipitate untold misery for the country.

“The two dates were chosen and compelled by Satan for them to lure unsuspecting numerous souls to a banquet of death, that will result in strange holocaust in our nation,” Mrs. Obasanjo said.

“After the wedding, you will be hearing and seeing incidents of plane crashes, fire incidents, multiple road accidents, tankers and trailer killing people, cancers, diseases of kidney, liver, prostrate, eyes issues and diverse health problem causing strange death in people and the economy situation will worsen.”

Mrs. Obasanjo’s letter comes weeks after her suit at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In the suit, the wife of the former president said she had received various warnings and prophecies that her son should not be involved in an elaborate wedding ceremony before his 34th birthday.

She prayed the court to move the wedding date to June 1, the day her son would turn 34.

But the judge dismissed the suit on the condition that the jurisdiction of a family court only covers children under 18 years.

In her latest letter, addressed to the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Mrs. Obasanjo said repeated pleas to her prospective sister, daughter, and father-in-law; her husband; and her brother, Kenny Martins to shift the wedding date fell on deaf ears.

“I am not against the wedding, all I am relentlessly pleading is for a shift in the date and they turned against me, even on the 11th and 13th of May they are planning to assassinate me or keep me in police custody from 10th – 14th May 2017, when they would have completed the devilish wedding ceremony.

“Sir, is this a wedding ceremony or a clever, premeditated, devilishly calculated scheme to sacrifice thousands of souls as they come to the feast of death, ostensibly announced as wedding ceremony?

“I am alive and healthy and I am not mad, God used me to convince my son to change his mind to marry this lady called Tope Adebutu, now they want to kill me by all means possible.”

Mrs. Obasanjo also said she would stage a peaceful, public protest on the days of the wedding, and had already informed the police.

“This protest is to bring out people to praise the Almighty God very loud with songs and drummers to sing and dance like King David, as they hold the demonic ceremony. We will not insult or abuse anyone.

“Please, I want the whole world to know that I am not mad and I am not against my son’s wedding but the whole truth will be revealed by the Almighty God who sees in secret all that is hidden, for the power of the Almighty God is supreme.

“Reminder will be sent out to let people know that as many as are free, can join me in praising the Almighty God publicly when then wedding day draws near.”