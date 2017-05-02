Buhari’s health major challenge for Nigeria – Akande

The pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande, has said that the dwindling health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a major challenge currently facing Nigeria.

Mr. Akande urged Nigerians to pray for Mr. Buhari’s divine healing.

“To avoid the ugly consequences of letting President Buhari’s ailments throw Nigeria into confusion, I am urging all Nigerians to begin to pray for his divine healing and perfect recovery,” he said.

“There are two challenges facing the country today. The first and most critical is the health of the President which, unfortunately, is a development beyond his control and for which we did not prepare.

“The second is the disorder and lack of cohesion between the National Assembly and the Presidency. These are two great red flag dangers that have the potential of plunging the country into unprecedented chaos and of destabilising the gains of democracy since 1999.

“The greatest danger however is for political interests at the corridor of power attempting to feast on the health of Mr President in a dangerous manner that may aggravate the problems between the Executive and the National Assembly without realizing if, in the end, it could drag the entire country into avoidable doom.”

Mr. Akande noted the delicateness of the “Union of Nations” making up Nigeria, stressing that the democracy and the rule of law governing the Nigerian Federation were also fragile.

“Certain Nigerian leaders, having been blindfolded by corruption, assume the possibility of using money in manipulating the national security agencies to intimidate, suppress and hold down certain ethnic nationalities or playing one ethnic nationality against the other with a view to undermining the constitution and perversely upturning the rule of law,” Mr. Akande asserted.

“Let me warn today that those who wish to harvest political gains out of the health of the President are mistaken.

“This is not Nigeria of 1993. We are in a new national and global era of constitutionalism and order. We hope Nigerians have enough patience to learn from history.

“My greatest fear, however, is that the country should not be allowed to slide into anarchy and disorder of a “monumental proportion.”

Mr. Akande said the health of the president was intricately intertwined with the health of the nation.

He recalled that he did not see the president at the wedding of his grandson in Kaduna last Saturday, saying that he wept as a result.

“When last we met at the wedding of his daughter in Abuja last December, I complained to him that I was not happy about his stressful looks,” Mr. Akande recalled.

“His reply connoted some allusions to circumstances where an honest man fighting corruption is surrounded mostly by unpatriotic greedy ruling class.

“He felt painfully frustrated. He assured me he would soon be going on vacation. I then knew that corruption has effectively been fighting back. And I prayed for Nigeria. That was why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I rushed to meet him in London in February this year when he was sick and could not return as scheduled from his vacation.

“The rest is history but we must appreciate that his poor health is already taking a toll on the health of Nigeria as a polity,” he said.

  • GEJ FOREVER

    WHICH CORRUPTION IS BUHARI FIGHTING?

    IS IT THE CORRUPTION OF A FALSE WASC CLAIM, WASC FORGERY AND BLATANT PERJURY?

    OR IS THE CORRUPTION OF THE MASSIVE FX SCANDAL GOING ON IN CBN?

    OR IS IN THE CORRUPTION OF ELEVATING “SAINT” ROTIMI AMAECHI AS THE SYMBOL OF NATIONAL DEPRAVITY?

  • GEJ FOREVER

    All that Bisi Akande wanted to say and could have said all in a very short sentence is that God has buttered their bread and that they and VP Osinbajo cannot wait for Buhari to die so that they takeover the Presidency and transfer operations from Aso Rock to Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi.

    But I cannot understand why Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu are becoming so inpatient.

    Let me assure them: If Buhari dies …. the Senate President Bukola Saraki who is half Southern Nigeria and half Northern Nigeria will takeover as President to ensure national peace.

    Unlike VP Osinbajo who is 100% Yoruba …. Bukola Saraki will be far more acceptable to all the varied compositions of Nigeria.

  • GEJ FOREVER

    CURIOUS ….. CURIOUS …. CURIOUS ….. CURIOUS !!!! …… DANGER …… DANGER …… DANGER !!!!

    What does Bisi Akande mean by “This is not Nigeria of 1993” ………. is he sending a warning to the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani?

    Or has he already started a fight to rout the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani from power?

    Or is this an early warning sign that as soon as they takeover the Presidency via Yemi Osinbajo …. they will deal decisively and revenge June 12, 1993 events that led to the death of his Yoruba kinsman MKO Abiola …… I am just curious …. North beware !!!!

    But come to think of hypocrisy ….. if Nigeria of today is not the same as Nigeria of 1993 … why did the same Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu push for an APC Muslim – Muslim ticket in the 2015 Presidential election ?

  • GEJ FOREVER

    AREWA CONSULTATIVE FORUM (ACF) & NORTHERN ELDERS FORUM (NEF) BEWARE !!!!

    Do not let Bola Tinubu & Bisi Akande do to you what they did to Afenifere’s Alliance for Democracy.

    If given a chance via a Yemi Osinbajo Presidency ….. Bola Tinubu & Bisi Akande will completely liquidate all Northern Elders the same way they completely liquidated Afenifere and all Yoruba Elders.

  • GEJ FOREVER

    IF BUHARI IS UNABLE TO CONTINUE …. the best choice for replacement and for Nigeria is Bukola Saraki certainly not VP Yemi Osinbajo.

    We cannot afford to handover Nigeria to notorious criminals like Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande.via a VP Osinbajo Presidency …. perish the thought.

    Unlike VP Osinbajo who is 100% Yoruba and a stooge of Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande, ……. Bukola Saraki is 50% Southern Nigeria and 50% Northern Nigeria ….. more importantly Bukola Saraki is nobody’s stooge …. he parades a nationwide appeal across Nigeria.

    To ensure national security, national peace and national cohesion ….. let it be Bukola Saraki !

    Osinbajo will do to Nigeria what he did to Lagos State.

    Osinbajo masterminded and ensured that all the resources of Lagos State are “legally” channeled into Bola Tinubu’s pocket … e.g … ask Osinbajo about Alpha Beta Consulting.

    More importantly, Saraki will not operate a one-man-show with Nigeria’s financial resources.

    Give it to Osinbajo and you will discover that Nigeria’s financial resources will be operated as a one-man-show completely controlled by Bola Tinubu to the exclusion of all others.