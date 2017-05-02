Fire at Oba of Lagos’ palace may have destroyed traditional regalia – NEMA

Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu
The fire at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Tuesday afternoon affected a section of the palace where traditional regalia were kept, an official has said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, said the fire was quickly nipped in the bud by the various emergency agencies on ground.

“The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“But it has been put off by the combined efforts of federal fire service and state fire service,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that what could have degenerated into an inferno at about 1:25 p.m. was swiftly controlled by officials of the fire services in the state.

More details later…

