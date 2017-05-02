NIA boss, Oke, didn’t fund Jonathan’s campaign — Fani-Kayode

Related News

Suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, did not fund former President Goodluck Jonathan’s election campaign in 2015, former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said.

Writing via his verified twitter handle on Monday, @realFFK, Mr. Fani-Kayode said some elements in the present government were bent on “destroying” and “rubbishing” the embattled NIA boss.

There had been unverified claims in the social media that the about N13 billion found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos, was a part of Mr. Jonathan’s 2015 presidential campaign funds.

But Mr. Fani- Kayode, who served as the Director of Media and Publicity for the Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2015, said the reports were false.

“The attempt to rubbish the DG of the NIA and destroy him by certain elements in government will fail,” Mr. Fani-kayode tweeted. “He did not spend one kobo on GEJ ’s campaign.”

The $43.5 million, £27, 800, and N23 million #IkoyiMoney had been a subject of controversies in recent week, culminating in war of words between Mr. Fani-Kayode and the current Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Earlier, Mr. Fani-Kayode, together with an aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, Lere Olayinka, had allegedly linked the ownership of the money to Mr. Amaechi.

The former Rivers governor threatened to sue the duo.

In a letter by his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, Mr. Amaechi claimed the comments made by the two men on their Twitter handles were defamatory.

The minister quoted Messr. Fani-Kayode and Olayinka as saying that, “Amaechi bought two of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to Mo Abdul, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girlfriend. But the flat where the money was found belong (sic) to Rotimi Amaechi. This is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections. Let’s see how the cover-up game goes.”

Reacting to Mr. Amaechi’s threat, the former aviation minister said he was not losing sleep over the legal action, adding that his lawyers would respond accordingly.

In a terse statement by his Special Adviser on media, Jude Ndukwe, the former aviation minister said, “We have been inundated with calls concerning a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue.

“We are not losing any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately.”