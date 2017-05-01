Osinbajo disagress with Lai Mohammed on Jollof rice

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described Nigerian-cooked jollof rice as “the best in the world”.

This came days after the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, sparked outrage by claiming Senegal prepared better jollof rice than Nigeria.

Mr. Mohammed was responding to a question by CNN’s Richard Quest.

Mr. Osinbajo weighed in while speaking on Channel TV’s “The Platform Nigeria,” convened by Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, in Lagos.

“And by the way, we all know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best, we beat the Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down,” the vice president said.

“We have everything, and our people are doing incredibly innovative things.

“Our music and entertainment industry is the fastest growing in the world,and of course, nobody is as funny as Nigerians, whether professional or amateur,” he noted.

The VP also extolled Nigerians’ innovative feats in various fields,especially in recent times.

“Last year Oluyinka Olutoye, a Nigerian surgeon successfully took out a baby from her mother’s womb, operated on the womb, and put the baby back in.

“The baby was carried full term and was born naturally — a feat previously unheard of.

“Only last year, a Nigerian girl Morolake Akinosun won a gold medal at the Olympics.

“Last Saturday, a Nigerian boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua won the WBA, becoming the boxing champion of the world.”

(NAN)