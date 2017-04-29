Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu fought the titanic battle for bail

Related News

The struggle for bail by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, began in 2015 shortly after he was arraigned at the magistrate court on allegations of treason.

Mr. Kanu was arrested and detained by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

That struggle, however yielded very little reward until his case was transferred from the magistrate court in Abuja to the Federal High Court (FHC) in the nation’s capital, December 16.

After his case began at the FHC, Mr. Kanu made yet another demand for bail.

His prayer to be allowed bail was however denied in January 2016, when on the 29th of that month, Justice John Tsoho for refused Kanu’s application bail, allowing his continued detention in the Kuje maximum prison.

Before that date, on January 20, 2016, Mr. Kanu was ordered to be transferred from his place of previous detention, to a formally recognised prison cell.

Following the refusal of his bail, Mr. Kanu appealed the January 29 ruling of the court, describing it as an abuse of court process and a breach of his fundamental rights.

That application was first heard at an Appeal Court in Abuja on May, 5 but refused on May 25.

While the appeal before the appellate court was being heard, Mr. Kanu approached the community court of justice of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to challenge the decisions of the court against his bail.

He also accused the Nigerian government of being behind his ordeal.

In November 2016 Mr. Kanu made another request for bail, at the Federal High Court, which was again refused on December 1, 2016.

After his charge was amended in March, Mr. Kanu alongside his co-defendants again presented the same request for bail with other requests, in April.

On April 25, the court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako refused the request for bail by the other defendants except Mr. Kanu. According to the judge Mr. Kanu’s prayer was allowed based on health grounds.

A list of twelve conditions were however given by the court, some of which Mr. Kanu is expected to fulfil, after leaving the prison cell.

Prominent leaders from the South East, like Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, served as one of the required sureties for Mr. Kanu.

Also former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka, who was at the venue of Mr. Kanu’s trial on Wednesday, reportedly went along with his kinsmen to accompany Mr. Kanu while he was led out of prison custody.

The conditions expected to be respected, now that Mr. Kanu has left prison, include the order for him (Kanu) not to be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people, that he avoids granting interviews as well as presenting a monthly report of his medical conditions to the court of law.

Mr. Kanu is also expected to avoid all forms of rallies, while he is out on bail.