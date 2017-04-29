Nigeria Police confirm attempted assasination of Dino Melaye, arrest suspects

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force has circulated a press statement confirming that suspected assasins indeed made an attempt on the life of Senator Dino Melaye.

The spokesperson for the police, Jimoh Moshood, also said six suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Read the police full statement below.

PARADE OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION /MURDER OF SENATOR DINO MELAYE ON 15TH APRIL, 2017 AND RECOVERY OF FIREARMS SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN USED IN THE ATTACK AND ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED FIREARMS AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY,

AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA

ON 29TH OF APRIL, 2017

Consequent on the attack by unknown gun men on Senator Dino Melaye at his residence at Iyala, Ijumu LGA in Kogi State on 15th April, 2017, at about 0030hrs, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, swiftly deployed Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

SUSPECTS:

i. Taofiq Isah ‘M’ 54 years principal suspect (Hon. Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi State)

ii. Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years

iii. Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko ‘M’ 32 years

iv. Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years

v. Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years

vi. Ex- Sgt Ede James ‘M’ 35 years (Orderly to Chairman of ijumu LGA Kogi State at the time of the attack)

EXHIBITS:

i. One (1) Ambulance Hyundai Bus

ii. Five (5) AK 47 rifles

iii. One (1) Berreta pistol

iv. Two (2) locally made single barrel shot gun

v. Twenty (25) expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition

vi. Thirteen (13) expended shells of 9mm ammunition

vii. Twelve (12) expended shells gauge cartridge

The firearms have been sent for Ballistic expert examination, test and analysis at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in Lagos.

In compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directive on the attack and attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye carried out on 15/04/2017, at Iyala, Ijumu LGA in Kogi state, the operatives of the IGP Special Tactical Squad swung into action and after ten (10) days of painstaking and sustained surveillance between 16/04/2017 and 25/04/2017, successfully arrested six (6) members of the vicious and notorious Hired Assassins gang responsible for the attack and attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye carried out on 15/04/2017, at Iyala, Ijumu LGA in Kogi state namely:

i. Taofiq Isah (Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi state) according to the investigation so far, he is the mastermind of the executed attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye. He was alleged to have directed one Abdulmumini a.k.a Iron, now at large (who was said to be his Personal Assistance) and who in turn recruited other members of the vicious and notorious hired assassins gang mentioned above.

ii. Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years: He voluntarily informed the Police that he has the knowledge and information about the attempted assassination/murder attack of Senator Dino Melaye after the attack was carried out. He further informed the investigators that he was contacted to join the gang by Abdullahi Eko a principal suspect now in Police custody.

iii. Abdullahi a.k.a Eko ‘M’ a native of Adavi town in Adavi LGA of Kogi State was arrested and he confessed to the crime and admitted to the criminal roles he played along with the other suspects in carrying out the attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye. He also mentioned other members of the gang who are still at large and that they used the Ambulance Hyundai bus and Five (5) AK 47 rifles for the operation. The Ambulance was recovered behind the Ijumu LGA Secretariat in Kogi State.

iv. Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years (local security man at the residence of Taofiq Isah a principal suspect) a prohibited locally made single barrel shot gun was recovered from his possession.

v. Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years (local security man at the residence of Taofiq Isah a principal suspect) a prohibited locally made single barrel shot gun was recovered from his possession.

vi. Ex- Sgt Ede James ‘M’ (Orderly to Chairman of Ijumu LGA Kogi State). He is the Police orderly to the principal suspect Taofiq Isah, the Chairman of Ijumu LGA in Kogi State whose phone was used for communication for the planning of the failed assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye. He was arrested with a serious criminal link to another principal suspect Abdullahi a.k.a Eko who is an active member of the gang.

vii. Abdulmumini a.k.a Iron (at large) He is the personal Assistant (PA) to Chairman Ijumu LGA. Investigation so far revealed that he recruited members of the gang for the attack namely: Abdullahi a.k.a Eko arrested, Osama (SNU) at large, Lukman a.k.a General/Commander at large and China a.k.a Lie down flat at large and Adamu Aloha also at large. The suspects jointly entered the ambulance and left to Senator Dino Melaye residence at Ijumu LGA Kogi State.

Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko the third suspect further confessed to the crime and admitted to have been sent by the Chairman of Ijumu LGA in Kogi State Hon. Taofiq Isah to go and assassinate Senator Dino melaye.

Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large. All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Thank you all for your attention and God bless.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA