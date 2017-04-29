TRENDING: Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed over Jollof rice comment

Related News

Nigerians on Twitter have lambasted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for his comment on which country has the best jollof rice.

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, the minister was asked which country makes the best jollof rice and he responded by saying Senegal.

Mr. Quest quickly reacted by saying “I hear a shock, I hear a sigh across the country”.

On April 26, Mr Quest tweeted “Jollof Rice. Delicious. Ghana or Nigeria? Which is best? I ain’t getting involved in the #jollofwar #richardquestinnigeria”

The jollof rice battle has been a social media trend between Nigerians and Ghanaians but with the recent response by the minister, Nigerians have displayed a high level of displeasure on twitter.

Mr. Quest in response to these reactions tried to clear the air.

He said “To be clear. The Minister misheard; he thought I asked, who first created jollof rice – hence his (correct) answer Senegal”.

Nigerians predictably had diverse opinions about the comment and quickly took to twitter to express their opinions.

See some of the reactions below:

We need to deport this man to Senegal "@KraksTV: RT till Lai Mohammed gets this #Traitor pic.twitter.com/1E8l4nUyDS" — One Hustler Like Dat (@swish_mr) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed says Senegal makes the best jollof ‍♂️‍♂️ … eh sir, is that what we asked you to say? pic.twitter.com/V40dzSnuTC — Daniel Emeka (@realdanielemeka) April 28, 2017

Lai Mohammed: President Buhari is winning in the war against corruption and Nigerians are happy with his achievements so far Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/1A5GTJJ6p9 — Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) April 28, 2017

Lai Mohammed

He brought a Nigerian jollof to make your answer easy…. But no! So you can fail WAEC even with EXPO? pic.twitter.com/QB1ZRjMndf — Random Guy (@Sir_Rej) April 28, 2017

Lai Mohammed has done it again! This is like aiyegbeni missing the goal to an open net to qualify us for next round in WC 2010. #JollofRice — MGB (@mgblive) April 29, 2017

After now, Lai Mohammed will open the same mouth to tell us to patronise Nigerian products. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed is a disapointment. Wc country makes the best jollof rice in the world. Senegal?? Even Richard Quest was shocked. unpatriotic — OmoJesufollowback (@oluseyelawrence) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed's root traced to Senegal. Those Senegalese slaves bought by rich Nigerians that year. — E n o h (@Koldflames) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed had the opportunity to market Nigerian Jollof rice to CNN viewers all over the globe yet he chose to score an own goal. — MICHAEL (@Ikoro85) April 29, 2017

"@DirectorSolomon: Lai Mohammed must dance naked before the gods of jollof rice pic.twitter.com/2uOJ53i5rY"yeahhhh — Tare C. Idumson (@TareCaroline) April 29, 2017

Congratulating Senegal Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed declared your 'jollof' rice as BEST IN AFRICA. I will be tasting soon. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 29, 2017

Choi! Now I know why Nigeria is not progressing Lai Mohammed has been giving Buhari information about Senegal not Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/fu97faOfvQ — Iyanuloluwa payne (@iyansnoni) April 29, 2017

U people are here talking about Lai Mohammed & Jollof Rice.. U didn't see Dstv's tweet abt an hr ago abi? They wantu increase it again oo — Lakeside Muller (@legzy00) April 29, 2017

Me looking at Lai Mohammed's comment like pic.twitter.com/e5qtGMpE5e — Olisa ifeoma (@klai_mhax) April 29, 2017

Full dead. Even quest self go tire. Chai RT"@KraksTV: RT till Lai Mohammed gets this #Traitor pic.twitter.com/m5lSw5AcWG" — Ga (@nagastic) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed just gave out our best daughter #jollofrice to d Senegalese FOC…why not Amala for Gods sake??? — Tope Banjo (@atom_perri) April 29, 2017

Richard Quest: Which country makes the best Jollof rice?

Lai Mohammed: ah ah ai want to say probably…SENEGAL! Lai Mohammed is a betrayal! pic.twitter.com/cYgWzhOgW9 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) April 29, 2017

Lai Mohammed just said, on @richardquest that #Senegal makes the best Jollof rice. Can we fire our Minister of Information for treason! — Chxta (@Chxta) April 28, 2017

No no no the minister misheard and thought I asked which country first created jollof rice. By bad mumbling of the question https://t.co/iHdT0tKPD3 — Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 28, 2017

A Twitter user AYB_BAHMZY‏ @bahmzy, however defended the minister, suggesting that Mr. Lai might have heard the question wrongly.

“Lai Mohammed misheard Richard Quest….. He though Quest asked what country jollof rice came from…..And truly Jollof Rice is from Senegal”

Lai Mohammed is d new judas of our time, he just betrayed us by saying Senegal jollof sweet pass 9ja jollof wat a wawuuuu — Rose (@roseiceo) April 28, 2017