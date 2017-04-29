TRENDING: Nigerians blast Lai Mohammed over Jollof rice comment

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
Nigerians on Twitter have lambasted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for his comment on which country has the best jollof rice.

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, the minister was asked which country makes the best jollof rice and he responded by saying Senegal.

Mr. Quest quickly reacted by saying “I hear a shock, I hear a sigh across the country”.

On April 26, Mr Quest tweeted “Jollof Rice. Delicious. Ghana or Nigeria? Which is best? I ain’t getting involved in the #jollofwar #richardquestinnigeria”

The jollof rice battle has been a social media trend between Nigerians and Ghanaians but with the recent response by the minister, Nigerians have displayed a high level of displeasure on twitter.

Mr. Quest in response to these reactions tried to clear the air.

He said “To be clear. The Minister misheard; he thought I asked, who first created jollof rice – hence his (correct) answer Senegal”.

Nigerians predictably had diverse opinions about the comment and quickly took to twitter to express their opinions.

See some of the reactions below:

A Twitter user AYB_BAHMZY‏ @bahmzy, however defended the minister, suggesting that Mr. Lai might have heard the question wrongly.

“Lai Mohammed misheard Richard Quest….. He though Quest asked what country jollof rice came from…..And truly Jollof Rice is from Senegal”

