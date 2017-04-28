Tenure of Code of Conduct Chairman Saba has expired, Court rules

Related News

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Friday declared that the tenure of the Code of Conduct Bureau Chairman, Sam Saba, and nine other members of the bureau has expired.

The court made the declaration while deciding on an application filed by a group; Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, through its lawyer Okere Nnamdi.

The lawyer contended that the affected staff of the anti-graft agency reached the expiration of their tenure since April, 2015 haven been appointed five years before that time.

Mr. Nnamdi had approached the court seeking the immediate removal of Mr. Saba and the affected Bureau staff. Mr. Nnamdi also prayed the court to ensure the prosecution of the defendants for allegedly parading themselves as officers in their various capacity, despite the expiration of their official tenure in office.

The presiding judge, Binta Nyako, in her ruling said the defendants had reached the expiration of their tenures, but did not grant other requests sought by the applicant.

According to Mrs. Nyako; section 155 (1) (c) and Paragraph 1, Part 1, of the Third Schedule, 1999 constitution clearly allows for the expiration of Mr. Saba’s office as prayed for in the suit.

The applicant had asked for “A declaration of the honourable court that the tenure of office of the Chairman and nine other members of the Code of Conduct Bureau has elapsed since April 2015; in view of section 155 (1) (c) and Paragraph 1, Part 1, Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Mrs. Nyako however said the prayer for the immediate replacement of Mr. Saba could only be entertained as an application for judicial review, not under an originating summons.

The judge also refused a request by the applicant for the defendants to return to the federation account all of the salaries they have received since they reached the constitutional end of their tenure. She also did not grant the request for their immediate arrest and prosecution.

The federal government has not reacted to Friday’s court ruling.