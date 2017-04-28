“Whistle-blower Policy: EFCC Recovers N17billion”

Related News

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday said the introduction of the whistle-blower policy by the federal government has led to the recovery of about N17billion by the commission.

Mr. Magu made the disclosure while presenting a paper titled “Before Corruption Kills Nigeria”, at the 62nd Award Night of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

In the paper, which was presented on his behalf by an official of the anti-graft agency, A. Bello, Mr. Magu said, “apart from several other recoveries running into several billions of naira, the recent whistle-blower policy, has led to the recovery of N521,815,000, $53,272,747, £122,890, and €547,730 by the EFCC.”

The EFCC boss, while reiterating the Commission’s commitment to combating corruption called on the media to support the ongoing fight against corruption as that was the only way the battle can be won.

“The EFCC is committed to pursuing its statutory mandate and to rescuing the Nigerian state and its people from being killed by corruption,” he said. “We call on the Media and well meaning Nigerians to join us in this crusade. With the government and people of Nigeria behind the EFCC, we shall surely be victorious”.

Mr. Magu also said the EFCC recorded 62 convictions in the first quarter of the year.

In his remarks, the National President of the NUJ, Abdulwaheed Odusile, pledged the union’s support for the EFCC and commended the Commission for its efforts in combating corruption of all manners in Nigeria.

He urged the agency to continue carrying out its operation without fear or favour.

“While we commend the EFCC for its efforts in fighting economic crimes and corruption, we urge it to be diligent and painstaking in its assignment, and continue to operate without fear or favour. The media will continue to support their efforts in this regard,” Mr. Odusile said.

The NUJ president also condemned the rejection of Mr. Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC by the Senate and called for synergy between the legislature and the executive in the interest of the nation.

“We condemn the undue politicization of the confirmation of the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the EFCC by the National Assembly,” he said. “We call on the executive and the legislature to work together in the interest of the Nigeria people. The cat and mouse game in their relationship is adversely affecting the state of the nation and the welfare of the people.”