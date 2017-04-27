Senate may pass budget next week, says Senate Leader

Senate chamber
Senate chamber

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday said the Senate would conclude legislative work on the 2017 appropriation bill next week and pass it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

At the end of a meeting with the President, the senate leader said the National Assembly had intended to pass the bill in March but could not.

“The good news is that we are doing everything possible to catch up the lost time and that by the grace of God I am thinking that by next week we should be able to finish our own work and pass the budget for Mr President to sign.’’

The Senate Leader also confirmed that the Senate would screen the two ministerial nominees from Kogi and Adamawa as well as others who require confirmation by next week.

On his visit to the President, he said it was to get the right executive briefings as part of his responsibility to market requests by the executive for passage of bills.

“I have come to meet Mr President as part of my continuous engagement with the executive to ensure that I get my briefings right so that I can always market Presidential and executive requests.

“This is supposed to be a continuous process and that is essentially why I have come to see Mr President,’’ he added.

He said such interaction should be maintained in the country in spite of the independence of the three arms of government.

“I know clearly that there is independence of each arms and I also know equally well that there is so much interdependence between the two arms or even the three arms of government in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we need to always close and narrow the gap,’’ the Senate leader said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    Please , let the budget have impact on our lives. yearly, budgets get passed that have absolutely not effects on the life of the man on the street.

    There is a great disconnect and dishonesty by the leadership.

    The Nigerian people are suffering. Too much money is being stolen and not enough in improving our lives.

    Enough is enough!

  • emmanuel

    No problem. Buhari surely cannot look at it when the NASS move it to him for accent. Daura and Kyari can do the needful, sign it with forged signature, such as their boss taught them.

  • FreeNigeria

    make una pass, una go chop am too, common man nor know wetin be budget, cos e nor impact am.