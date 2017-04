Related News

A part of an uncompleted building collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Lagos, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Sources said the incident occurred at NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty way, Lekki.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some of the people around the building when it collapsed sustained various degrees of injuries.

When contacted, an official of the Lagos emergency agency said there were “casualties”.

He however said rescue effort is ongoing at the site of the collapse.