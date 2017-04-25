Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu granted bail

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted bail.

The bail is the first since the commencement of his trial for alleged treason.

Mr. Kanu and three others are facing trial on allegations of treason among others.

The presiding judge, Binta Nyako, gave the order to allow Mr. Kanu attend to his ailing health condition.

According to the order, Mr. Kanu is to produce three sureties with N100 million each.

He is also expected to not be among a crowd.

The judge said Mr. Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people.

“No interviews and no rallies,” said Mrs. Nyako.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was among those who attended Tuesday’s sitting.

Details later…

  • Romberg

    A very sad day for Buhari and his blind maniacs

    • kinsly

      So you think Buhari Govt did not negotiate for his bail? Keep dreaming!

      • share Idea

        Where you the moderator of the negotiation? Nigeria we hail thee.

        Keep waiting as the 2019 election draws nearer, you will see more of these kind of humiliation to your clueless president.

      • Romberg

        How many times have they opposed his bail?

    • aboki

      Nigeria we hail thee!
      Long live the Federal Republic OF Nigeria!

    • Harold Maduneme

      You’re very correct my brother!!!

      • Izuu Nekson Precious

        Hapu ndi a kporo onwe ha ndi aboki, nnamdi is just a world fiqure,whether they like it or not, pmb is just a walking dead he can’t say anything cos he’s not arround(cordinated)well.

  • tef

    at least ..he is treated as humanbeing in a zoo

  • burning spear

    How many times has he been granted bail———-?————–is this the first time—such is happening–in the Demonic Gwabment of Bingo Buhari?—-What about Dasuki did Buhari obey the said court orders—————————–i begi–ojare—Nigeria is gone——————-Let us now think of how we can move towards restructuring her——God for us all——but unto yr tents oooh yee Nigeria—-The Alamajiris have over-run the country with their Fulani cows————–Again–the man Kanu has been made greater than what he was—just years ago—Now he is an International figure———————-who wld soon be reaching out to———————various governments around the globe and there is nothing the Fulanis ati Yorubas—-in Apc—can about it—————–with their leaders in boko haram————–capturing more territories in the North of Benue and Borno ati southern kaduna—————————–animals

  • Abdulkadir

    I like this judgement. It virtually strip him of all power. He would realise he has more freedom in the prisons. Animal in a zoo.

    • Ajayi balogun

      Your father oloshi

      • Bahaushe

        Oloshi is your assumed surname which you mastered since kindergarten.

    • Ceejay Iloelunachi

      Whats exactly your beef with the young man? Is Nigeria any better for your likes?

    • uzodee

      Shame on you! You feel happy to see an innocent man deprived of his rights. in spite of all the years of malicious murder and oppression of Biafrans by your ilk, of course you cannot recognize injustice when you see it. A bad bail condition is only fit for one thing – to be disobeyed! And talking about zoos, at least you admit that Nigeria is a zoo. Only animals have no feelings of humanity and righteousness. You can say that to your co-zoo citizens……

    • paul irumundomon

      It is the hate breed from the other side, that has broken the yoke of unity, that was why Nigerians fought our first civil war. This malam in aso rock will make us go to another one, whether is age or, he is not intelligent enough, I dont know which one will come first.

      • AFRICANER

        Both.

  • Assoc Middlebelt Ethnicnationa

    We congratulate Kanu on this victory.

  • Shawn

    Hallelujah !!!

  • kanu

    KANU should be reasonable enough to maintain peace. He should go and get some rest.

  • LionHeart

    According to the news he was only granted bail to attend to his health. Even the conditions laid down for the bail does not give him enough freedom. What kind of bail is this?

  • Ajayi balogun

    I am sorry for Nigerian because our leaders are blind to see hand writing on the wall…. Restructure!!!!!! Restructure!!!! Restructure!!!!

  • HAMZA

    This is a very good development as per as democracy is concerned.

    • Washingtonpost

      Bail conditions is ridiculous.

  • Uzoma John

    I believe if he meets the bail conditions, he would have time enough to rethink his stupidity of trying to wage war against the State.

    • Black or White

      bless you

    • Olatide

      Educate me. War against the State, or war for the freedom and independence of the Egbo people? Excuse my possible misspellings. I am here for education and knowledge.

      • Washingtonpost

        It’s Igbo not Egbo. Are you from the caves?

        • Olatide

          LOL. Sorry. I am actually from America. My father gave me the name, but did not stick around to educate me on the history. You did see that I apologized in advance for the possible misspelling right? I am here to learn. I do not speak either language at this time. It is my fault for being ignorant, but it would be my fault if I stayed that way. Again, I apologize if I have offended anyone on this board. But, I am not deterred from learning. And I will not allow myself to be offended by your response. I am on my way out of the ‘caves’…I hope..

      • Höly Wähala

        Coward, you are being sarcastic while too scared to even use your usual moniker to post your regualr hatred for Ndigbo… only 2 comments means you are the idyiot who upvoted your stupidity viz: @ceejayiloelunachi:disqus, another fake moniker by a cowardly Yoropig like you. Go and brush up, you too timid for civil conversation in sane clime. Aro oko, omo ale yoro abiku… ooni ku re laiye e. Omo oni iranu jaku-jaku. Tribalistic alakori.

        • Olatide

          Hmm. You misunderstand me and my intentions here. My true birth name is Olatide, but I not well versed in the language and politics in Nigeria. I grew up in America without the father who named me. So, please excuse my ignorance as I gain a much needed education in the forum. I am not discouraged by your disparaging comments as I know they come from a history of pain. But do not link me with anyone that you may have a prior history with. I am not that person. My name is Olatide, if you must know. No, I was not born nor raised in Nigeria, but I am here to learn. In truth, being raised in America, I can understand the struggle for liberation. I also understand propaganda, which is why I phrased my question that way. I even ignorantly spelled Egbo wrong, as someone pointed out…in a very nice manner :-). All jokes aside though. I am still glad I am here.

    • Ceejay Iloelunachi

      Isn’t it ridiculous the institutions of the state are manipulated to suit the thinking of the man at the helm rather than having known standards? I wonder in this case if the pronouncements by the court would be regarded as being fair. I think this court has already pronounced him guilty even when the trial is yet to get underway. The populace is observing and may resort to violence/taking up arms to get justice whenever they feel the workings of the govt don’t align with theirs……That’s how we found ourselves where we are today because we do get govts till date that don’t tolerate alternative views.

    • uzodee

      Did you say wage war? Which war? Or are you among those armed Nigerian soldiers who feel so threatened by the mere sight of unarmed, flag waving, song singing and chanting Biafran youths? Is that your idea of war? Cold blooded killer…….

    • paul irumundomon

      You can call it stupidity, he does not see the need to belong to nigeria, I do not see where in our fake constitution, where they have to put him in jail indefinitely. Countries where buhari go daily or monthly for treatment, they don’t lock up people seeking self government.

    • Washingtonpost

      Pls stop impersonating Igbos on this forum. Low life hypocrite.

  • Omoekoogidi

    Nigeria is truly a ZOO, because it is only in a ZOO that you give bail to a terrorist who said on many occasions that he intends to kill Nigerians.
    They might as well give bail to Boko Haram members who are currently in prison. Rubbish.

    • Olatide

      Did he really say that it was his intention to kill Nigerians? Exact quotes?

    • Guest

      Well, even the current leader of the land made threats like that. And what’s more? That was before he was elected president

  • Watch man

    Is it to grant bail that is the issue? Will the bail be honoured? Even the bail conditions are spurious.

  • paul irumundomon

    A society where the president is the judge and police, can not see progress. What was the gain, or is it to show he is a tough man.
    A general with out cirtificate, it is expected. Buhari should have kept him there, so when he is no president, he can personally go to the jail house and gaurd it himself. It is a reminiscent of black arogance, that is why majority of Nigerians can get ordinary drinking water.

  • Jimi

    Given the charges he should not be granted bail. However, he should be grated a speedy trial. By the way when did it become the rule to allow an accused facing treason charges to pose for photos with notorious celebrities like Fayose? Nigeria is sick and getting worse under Buhari!

    • Washingtonpost

      Nigeria is not sick, you’re the deranged person here. Think before you comment.

  • Sword of Damocles

    In a Rule of law society, when the law(Courts) grant bail, it becomes the LAW. The only known exigent circumstance is when the sovereign state is in a state of war. .But in this case as in many issues that concern Nigeria, the rule of law is TWISTED to accommodate the DICTAT of whoever wields power. I am not a supporter of his cause, however “picking & choosing” what LAWS to obey by the government is a road to perdition. The case is the same for the Shiite Sheik, I guess it is hard to get the “military” out of our governing, but why have LAWS if SOME PEOPLE can disobey them. The only reason I write is to EXPOSE THE LIE OF A RULE OF LAW DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA. There is no such thing, as this case & other matters(endemic corruption by the elites). by the way guess what else happened today? A case at the CCT that has been going on for TWO YEARS got postponed AGAIN. This sh#t would be funny if it weren’t so pathetic.

    • Rommel

      What if the courts have become biased through sentiments or subject to cash n carry justice delivery as we are witnessing in Nigeria today,would the govt not take steps to protect the nation against perceived subversive acts?

      • Sword of Damocles

        that is what the Courts are for. My friend I have a question for you? You see how the Government defies Court rulings in this case & in the Shiite issue? why does the same government not defy the courts in corruption matters & say a loud FCUK THE LOOTERS, and too hell with their(looters) rights? Look, all I want for Nigeria is JUSTICE for all, and these ruling elites have decided that the LAW applies to all EXCEPT THEM, and I intend to resist that narrative in the small way that I can VEHEMENTLY.

        • tundemash

          Stop spreading ignorance . Give me the instance where Kanu was granted bail and govt denied him .

          While you are at it, have a read …..

          http://www*premiumtimesng*com/news/headlines/228891-fact-check-nigerian-govt-violating-court-orders-detaining-biafra-leader-nnamdi-kanu.html

          • Sword of Damocles

            I just did ,”Teacher’s pet, mr hands always up to answer the question” kapisch?

          • tundemash

            Stop confusing yourself or being mischievous !

          • Sword of Damocles

            and you stop replying to comments that are not directed to you, instead go back to the thread you started with me & see my response, & since you came on this thread my question applies to you also:

            My friend I have a question for you? You see how the Government defies Court rulings in this case & in the Shiite issue? why does the same government not defy the courts in corruption matters & say a loud FCUK THE LOOTERS, and too hell with their(looters) rights?

          • tundemash

            Very funny . When i checked this news article, you didn’t author it but yet commented with half-truths. Hypocrisy of the first order !

          • Sword of Damocles

            I see that you avoided my question, that’s cool, ordinarily on most days we would be on the same side of an argument, but those days are over. Let the government treat looters the same way it treat so called “seditionists” period

          • tundemash

            You are a confused soul. You wrote up there ….. “However though this is the first bail granted since the treason trial started” yet you are asking “You see how the Government defies Court rulings in this case & in the Shiite issue?” ?

            Let the government treat looters the same way it treat so called “seditionists” period – Ask your Rep to sponsor a bill to change the law on that. Sedition and corruption are not same under the law! Stop spreading ignorance.

          • Sword of Damocles

            ask my rep to sponsor a bill to change the law on that? I am done with you, mr government mouthpiece. I don’t see any difference between people like you & the sort that compulsively defended GEJ when he was President. Pathetic.

          • tundemash

            Olodo ni e Mr. Ignorance . Crawl back into the hole you came from. Your Rep isn;t a mini-god, feel free to approach him/her.

          • Sword of Damocles

            Mr “agbepo” calling someone olodo? what crawl back in my hole? I am trying to do work while responding to your childish & imbecilic retorts, asswipe, do u smell that? don’t raise your arms or speak, PLEASE!! DAMN!!

          • tundemash

            Mr. Convoluted mind, this was what you wrote “ask my rep to sponsor a bill to change the law on that? I am done with you, mr government mouthpiece.

            Again, why are you such a confused soul ????????

          • Sword of Damocles

            You are the certified clown, “government mouthpiece”. why do you go to insulting people ? I thought you had the big brain, bootlicker? isn’t that what you are licking the boots of a grown man? yOu that have the same thing swinging between your legs(or I think). No shame & no pride. PS let the record show that you were the one who started on this disgraceful road of ad hominem attacks(just like I said you are exactly like the GEJ sycophants, ur nose is stuck in this government’s caboose( I think you guys call it agbepo, no?)

          • tundemash

            Mor0n, how does asking “why are you confusing yourself?” interpret to “ad hominem attacks”. Never seen a convoluted mind such as yours in a long time. I thought you said u were done and crawling back into the hole you came from ????

        • Rommel

          Because corruption is a civil matter while Shiia and IPOB matters are issues of national security

          • Sword of Damocles

            when the entire reserve currency in the CBN is almost entirely removed to the extent where estacodes were temporarily unavailable, that is a civil matter & not national security import? ok , if you insist

    • tundemash

      What exactly are you saying? Has he fulfilled the requirement of the bail and he’s not allowed to go home ? And ordinarily treason isn’t a bailable offence and the govt hospital available to other “ordinary” detainee should have been available to Kanu too. But granted, he’s had bail now, as he fulfilled the requirement of the bail and he’s not allowed to go home ?

      • Sword of Damocles

        Yours is a good question. However though this is the first bail granted since the treason trial started, my understanding is that he was previously granted bail multiple times. & if I recall in the only sitdown the President has had with Journalist since he became President, he EXPRESSLY stated that Kanu & the Sheik would not be released (correct me if I am wrong)

    • Gary

      We are not there yet with instituting a democratic ethos in Nigeria. It is an evolutionary process akin to pushing a boulder uphill.
      The United States is still perfecting theirs after two centuries of experience with legalized slavery, limiting the vote to only property owners and denying it to women and black people.
      Till date, you cannot run for US President unless you are a native born citizen. Now they have Donald Trump and we have Muhammadu Buhari both of whom exhibit the self-righteousness of an autocrat; rather than exemplars of the democratic ethos.

      That is not to then say we should give up our democratic aspirations over the whims and caprices of transient leaders.

      One does not need to be a soothsayer to see that the Buhari interregnum is coming to an end. And the peoples of Nigeria will remain and move on, whether he’s a paragraph or chapter in the history of the country. Fact of life.