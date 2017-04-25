GCE registration starts on Friday – WAEC

Related News

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has announced that it will commence registration for the General Certificate Examination (GCE) 2017 for private candidates on Friday.

The examination body disclosed this on its official tweeter handle, @waecnigeria.

A screen shot of the registration information was also shared in the tweet.

It read: “This is to inform intending candidates for the WASSCE for private candidates 2017 that registration begins on Friday this week.

“Candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of thirteen thousand, nine hundred fifty naira N13,950 at any of the approved bank or any accredited agents to obtain the registration pin and information VCD.

“Normal registration period is from Friday April 28 to June 28. After obtaining registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org for registration.

“Candidates should also note that the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the exam center.

“Candidates who wish to register for the exam after the close of entries can be accommodated as ” walk-in-candidates” provided they register 24hours to the start of the paper(s) they intend to write. The “walk-in-candidates” fee is twenty five thousand naira, N25,000.”

The examination body had in December last year announced that the private candidates examination formerly known as Nov/Dec GCE Exam, conducted once a year will now be conducted twice a year in January/February and August/September starting from 2017.

Iyi Uwadiae, the council’s registrar who disclosed this while speaking to journalists at a meeting in Accra, Ghana, said the measure is to ensure that many private candidates, who desire the certificate for various purposes, will have the opportunity of writing the examination and acquire the certificate.