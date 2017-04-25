‎How Folorunsho Alakija’s employee allegedly duped her of N3 million – Witness

Related News

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ganiyu Wasiu, on Monday told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court how one Vincent Ayewah, an employee of the Rose of Sharon Foundation, allegedly connived with his friends and siblings to forge the identity card of the foundation with different names to defraud the organization.

The Rose of Sharon is an organisation founded by Folorunsho Alakija to empower widows as well give scholarships, up to the university, for their children and orphans.

Mr. Wasiu, who works in the Bank Fraud Section of the Commission, said Mrs. Alakija had petitioned the agency and had been invited to shed more light on the incident.

“The letter of investigation activities were written to banks like Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC bank and others,” said Mr. Wasiu.

“In view of that, other suspects were arrested for which they volunteered their statement under word of caution.

“A search was conducted in the house and premises of the suspects including one Mr. George who is the maker of the forged identity cards.

“The forged identity cards and computer used were all recovered.”

Mr. Ayewah is facing a two-count charge of conspiring with his siblings and friends to steal N3 million from the Foundation.

Judge Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the trial to June 1.