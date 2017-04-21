Buhari approves new boards for all federal polytechnics, colleges of education (FULL LIST)

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing boards of the 21 federal colleges of education in the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the boards are statutorily responsible for the governance and overall policy formulation in the institutions concerned.

He stated that in making the appointments of the chairpersons and members of the respective boards, the president, apart from ensuring geopolitical spread, was also guided by the stipulated requirements for such appointments.

He noted that the requirements were in each of the Acts establishing the institutions, adding that appointees were required to, in addition to other requirements, be people of impeccable integrity, with reasonable commitment to teacher education.

The minister said the affected federal colleges of education and their respective chairmen are as follows: Abubakar Galadima; Federal College of Education, Oyo; F.G. Ibrahim, Federal College of Education, Asaba; and Saidu Isa, Federal College of Education, Osiele-Abeokuta.

Others are S.L. Abubakar, Federal College of Education, Kano; Lawan Bukar, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu; Sa’ad Abubakar, Federal College of Education, Okene; Hassan Al-Badawi, Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe; and Aminu Mikailu, Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku.

Also in the list are Aminu Gwarzo, Federal College of Education, Kontagora; Bello Lafiagi, Federal College of Education, Zaria; Ibrahim Garba, Federal College of Education, Pankshin; and Alex Hartt, Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri.

Some others are Almona Ise, Federal College of Education, Yola; E.O. Adegbite, Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum; Iyabo Anisulowo, Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau; and Iheneacho Obioma, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka.

Others are Danjuma Sulai; Federal College of Education, Katsina; Ibrahim Bello, Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichir; Anthony Obi, Federal College of Education, Obudu; N.C. Ohazurike, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo; and Hassan Lawan, Federal College of Education, Umunze.

Mr. Adamu said that the new governing boards comprising chairmen and members of the federal colleges would be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

Mr. Adamu also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing boards of all the 25 federal polytechnics in the country.

He said the boards are statutorily responsible for the governance and overall policy formulation for the institutions concerned.

He said in making the appointments of the chairpersons and members of the respective boards, the President, apart from ensuring geopolitical spread, was also guided by the stipulated requirements for such appointments.

He said the appointment was in line with was contained in each of the Acts establishing various institutions.

He added that each of the appointees was required to, among others, possess a minimum of a National Diploma and be a person of impeccable integrity with a strong commitment to technical education.

According to him, the affected Polytechnics and their respective Chairmen are as follows: J.T. Orkar, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Afikpo; Michael Oloko, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi; and Austin Adeze, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

Others are Yalwa Tahir, Federal Polytechnic, Bali; Abubakar Dantata, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi; Muhammad Yakya, Federal Polytechnic, Bida; Mohammed Abubakar, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu; and Nasir Yauri, Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

Also, Eddy Olanipekun, Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe; Ibrahim Liman Sifawa, Federal Polytechnic, Idah; Abubakar Sadauki, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro; Odey Ochicha, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji and Kingsley Alagoa, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

He also appointed Bassey Usang Bassey as head Federal Polytechnic, Mubi; Godwin Sogolo, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; Edwin Ogunbor, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri; Osekula Zikora, Federal Polytechnic, Offa and Lasbury Amadi, Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Others are Ucha Julius, Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; Ike Udabah, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana; Abayomi Daramola, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure; and Yusuf Hassan, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna.

Also in the group are: David Adewunmi, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi; Ismail Biodun Layi Oni, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi; and Lateef Fagbemi, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba.

Mr. Adamu said that the new governing boards comprising the chairpersons and members of the polytechnics would to be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

(NAN)