Nigeria Police rescue two kidnapped Turkish workers

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has rescued two Turkish nationals kidnapped on April 9 in their hotel rooms at Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The Turkish citizens are staff of BKS Construction Company in Onna Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Donald Awunah, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Uyo on Friday.

Mr. Awunah said that the two expatriates were rescued along Oron/Calabar creeks on April 19.

He said that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

“It will be recalled that on April 9, two Turkish nationals were kidnapped and taken to the creeks of Calabar/Oron waterways.

“Following sustained police activities in the waterways, deployment of technical platform, cultivation of actionable intelligence and skillful professional negotiation, the two Turkish gentlemen were released on April 19, 2017.

“The victims of crime have been reunited with their colleagues after medical assessment.

“Five suspects have been arrested and further investigation is ongoing,” Awunah said.

The commissioner said that the suspects would be arraigned after investigation.

(NAN)