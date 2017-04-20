Sex Scandal: Stephanie Otobo slams Apostle Suleman with $5 million lawsuit in Canada 

Related News

Apostle Johnson Suleman is far from getting any reprieve from his alleged estranged lover and Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo.

Sahara Reporters reports that Ms. Otobo has slammed the embattled clergy with a $5 million lawsuit in Canada.

In the lawsuit which was signed by the Registrar of the Ontario Superior Court and addressed to Mr. Suleman’s Ontario residence, Ms. Otobo is claiming five million Canadian dollars for damages resulting from alleged breach of trust, breach of fiduciary relations, breach of contract, negligence, defamation, poisoning, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress.

Other allegations include forcible confinement, multiple instances of battery, false imprisonment, fraud, assaults, sexual assaults, sexual harassments, harassments and malicious prosecution.

The suit, also seeks an order restraining Mr. Suleman from contacting and communicating directly or indirectly, with Ms. Otobo while in Canada, and restraining the controversial cleric to a distance of at least 500 metres from the plaintiff. According to Canadian laws, Mr. Suleman has 40 days to serve and file his statement of defence. In the event of his failure to appear before the Ontario Superior Court, however, judgment may still be given against him without further notice given to him.

Three weeks ago, Ms. Otobo granted an interview to Canada-based Worship Media where she released her statement of account detailing alleged transfers from Mr. Suleman.

In the video, Ms. Otobo, who says she is an ex-mistress of the cleric, alleged that Mr. Suleman transferred N900, 000, N200, 000, and N1 million to her account on three different occasions.

Apart from veiled references to the matter during church services, Mr. Suleman has not publicly reacted to the allegations in the media.

His publicist, Phrank Shaibu, had however issued several statements denying the alleged affair with Ms. Otobo.

Ms. Otobo was recently re-arraigned by the police for alleged blackmail, threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from Mr. Suleman.

She was arraigned alongside her associate, Wisdom Godstime, before Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye of the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Ms. Otobo and her co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each. The case was then adjourned to April 27 for commencement of trial.

This development came a week after Ms. Otobo formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo’s petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.