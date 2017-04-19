BREAKING: Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines is dead

The Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Amadu Chanchangi, is dead.

The Taraba-born, Kaduna-based billionaire died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

“He died along the road while we were rushing him to a hospital in Abuja, after a protractive illness,” a family source confirmed to our reporter.

He is believed to be survived by three wives and about 33 children, among whom is Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.

“He will be buried by 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) according to Islamic right at the Bashama road cemetery,” another family source added.

Among early sympathisers at the Chachangi home was Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the deputy Senate leader, and Mohammed Ali, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

