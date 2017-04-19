Nigeria ranked 152 of 188 countries in Human Development Index

Related News

Nigeria was, Tuesday, ranked 152 among the 188 UN member states in the Human Development Index, HDI.

According to the 2016 report released by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in Abuja, Nigeria retained its 2015 status with a computation of 0.527 which was two points above 2014 computation of 0.525.

In the report launched by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Central Africa Republic ranked 188.

The HDI, a composite statistics of life expectancy, education, and per capita income indicators, is used to rank countries into four tiers of human development.

Nigeria’s HDI value for 2016 positioning it at 152 of 188 countries puts the country on Low Human Development (LHD).

The country is followed closely by Cameroon in number 153 and Zimbabwe in 154 position.

The new report places Nigeria below neighbouring Ghana and Zambia positioned at 139 , Gabon, 109 , and Equatorial Guinea, 135 .

The report, however, showed a positive outlook for the country as Nigeria’s HDI increased from 0.466 to 0.527, a 13.1 per cent increase in the last 10 years under review between 2005 and 2015.

The represents a three-point increase over what the nation had between 2005 and 2014, when Nigeria HDI’s value increased from 0.467 to 0.514, an increase of 10.1 per cent.

Breakdown of the report shows that Kenya was placed at 145 position on the list of countries ranked low, with Central Africa Republic taking the last position at 188 in sub-Saharan Africa.

The global report was officially launched on March 25, 2017 in Stocklom, while the Nigerian version was launched Tuesday.

On the global front, Norway tops the table as the number one country in the HDI, closely followed by Switzerland and Australia which came joint second.

Similarly, Germany was placed on the fourth position while Denmark placed on the fifth position.

The HDI indicates the number of people with access to education and other basic amenities.