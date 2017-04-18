I was not among those stoned at APC rally – Lawmaker

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Amiru Tukur, on Tuesday said though he was present at a party rally where public officials were stoned, he was not one of the affected officials.

The ruling All Progressives Congress held the rally in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina to formally receive politicians who had defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA; the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM; and some other parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event turned violent when some members of the party started chanting in protest against the presence of some public officials at the rally and subsequently hauled stones at the convoy of the state governor, Aminu Masari.

Mr. Tukur, and the senator representing the area, Abu Ibrahim, were also targets of the angry crowd, the agency reported.

The senator, Mr. Ibrahim, has blamed his political opponents for the Saturday incident.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr. Tukur said although it is true that some dignitaries were attacked at the rally, he was not a target of the attack.

“I wasn’t attacked personally. Yes, some dignitaries were attacked at the event, but I was not involved,” the lawmaker said.

“The incident happened in Funtua and I represent Bakori/Danja constituency so I see no reason why people from Funtua should attack me. For what?”

Mr. Tukur also said he did not go to the venue in a convoy and so his convoy could not have been attacked.

“I was seated long before the governor’s convoy arrived. I went there in a friend’s car and we left there in peace.

“I got to hear about the purported attack from relatives and friends who called to commiserate with me and I told them it was all rumours.”

“As you can see, I’m alright. It’s just the handwork of mischief makers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that it took a combined team of security personnel to rescue the politicians who were attacked.