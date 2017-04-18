Abuja airport reopens as Ethiopian airline lands new plane

Abuja Airport
Abuja Airport

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has formally reopened for operations after six weeks of closure.

The airport was closed to allow for the repair of its only runway.

On Tuesday, an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 became the first plane to land at the repaired runway.

The new plane landed at about 12:10 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the plans by the Ethiopian Airlines to land the new plane in Abuja.

Local Nigerian airlines, including Medview and Air Peace, have indicated their decision to start traveling the Abuja route from Wednesday.

