BREAKING: Five die in another Lagos accident

IMG_20170417_201615

At least five people died in an auto accident in Lagos on Monday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred at about 6.44 p.m. when a vehicle caught fire at stadium bridge, around Barracks area of the state.

A commercial Volkswagen bus (danfo) with registration number AND 996 XC caught fire as it descended the bridge.

The Lagos emergency agency said five persons, including a child, three women and a man, were burnt beyond recognition and were recovered from the bus.

LASEMA, however, said five other people were also rescued and rushed to the hospital with severe burns

Two people had earlier on Monday died in another Lagos accident.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.