At Easter, Pope Francis, Nigerian leaders preach hope amidst challenges

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has enjoined Christians to remain hopeful in the face of challenges.

The cleric said this in his Easter message delivered at the Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“When the High Priest and the religious leaders, in collusion with the Romans, believed that they could calculate everything, that the final word had been spoken and that it was up to them to apply it, God suddenly breaks in, upsets all the rules and offers new possibilities.

“”The Risen Shepherd walks beside all those forced to leave their homelands as a result of armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, famine and oppressive regimes. Everywhere he helps these forced migrants to encounter brothers and sisters, with whom they can share bread and hope on their journey.

“May the Good Shepherd remain close to the people of South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who endure continuing hostilities, aggravated by the grave famine affecting certain parts of Africa”.

The pope prayed for people working to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by conflicts, urging world leaders to remain courageous and ensure justice for all.

“May He sustain the efforts of all those actively engaged in bringing comfort and relief to the civil population in Syria, prey to a war that continues to sow horror and death. May he grant peace to the entire Middle East, beginning with the Holy Land, as well as in Iraq and Yemen.

“May He grant the leaders of nations the courage they need to prevent the spread of conflicts and to put a halt to the arms trade.”

In his Easter message, the Catholic Bishop of Lagos Arch Diocese, Adewale Martins, called on Nigerian leaders to be more active in their efforts towards improving the poor economic situation of the country.

“We would like to call on government that has the responsibility of taking care of people to do all that needs to be done,” said Mr. Martins who added that although the Nigerian government has established an economic policy to ensure a growth within the sector, palliative measures were urgently necessary.

“Create palliative measures that will ensure that people remain alive while the plan for economic recovery is out in place”.

In its message, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful in prayers as the nation joins other parts of the world in marking Easter.

In a message signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, the party also urged Nigerans to imbibe the culture of selflessness.

The party also assured of its determination to ensure economic recovery and growth.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) extends its best wishes to Christians in the country and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous occasion of Easter which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

“Easter signifies a time for renewal and rebirth. We hope that there will a rebirth of the belief that each of us is our brother’s keeper, irrespective of our religious, tribal, political and sundry affiliations.

“With the prayers, cooperation and support of Nigerians, the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria is achievable. The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration as it works to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians.”

In his Easter message, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, urged Nigerians to be hopeful of a better future in the country.

“It is our hope that God heard our prayers for continued peace, progress and unity of the country. So, on this auspicious occasion, I urge our people to celebrate hope offered by the significance of Easter because Enugu State is, indeed, in the hands of God.”