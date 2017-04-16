Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community as El-Rufai launches operation to end violence

Related News

An attack has occurred in Asso community, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The details of the attack are unclear, but the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the attack in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

The attack on Asso is believed to be part of the larger Southern Kaduna violence that has pitched Fulani herdsmen against largely local farming communities leading to the death of over 200 people in the past year.

The casualty from this weekend’s attack has not been confirmed but Mr. El-Rufai condoled with “the victims and their families, while affirming that security operations are being ramped to rid the forest areas of the bandits.”

The governor also launched ‘Operation Harbin Kunama II’ that would help the Army deal with the armed persons responsible for the attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Read the Kaduna governor’s statement below:

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Sunday said that the forthcoming Operation Harbin Kunama II is a necessary step towards ending the violence in parts of southern Kaduna. The governor spoke while condemning the weekend attack on Asso community in Gwong Chiefdom of Jema’a local government area of the state.

In a statement issued in Kaduna by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor extended his condolence to the victims and their families, while affirming that security operations are being ramped to rid the forest areas of the bandits.

The Governor charged security agencies to redouble their efforts in fishing out those behind the killings, and to act promptly on carefully vetted intelligence.

The statement said that agencies responsible for emergency services have been directed to offer relief.

The governor requested support from communities to the security agencies as the Nigerian Army gets set to commence a major operation tagged ‘Operation Harbin Kunama II’, including assisting the Nigerian Army with vital information that could aid a successful clampdown on elements responsible for this terror attacks on our citizens.