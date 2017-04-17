Easter: Nigerians urged to embrace peace, love

Related News

Nigerians have been urged to embrace peace and show love to their neighbours by abiding with the lessons of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, while felicitating with Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebrations, urged Christians and Nigerians in general to imbibe the lessons of the resurrection by perseverance and showing support for the government in its efforts to develop the nation.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Mr. Dogara noted that every challenge, including death, can be overcome through abiding faith in God and dogged determination.

He added that this should serve as a springboard for Nigerians to rise above the challenges they are currently faced with.

“As we remember the crucifixion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we should draw a lesson from his resurrection and rise above the challenges we currently face in this country,” he said.

“Even in recession, which the present administration is working hard to exit, there are many business opportunities for providing services and goods that will increase our gross domestic product, improve our economy and empower more of our citizens. We must put on our thinking caps, ginger our acclaimed spirit of innovation, rise above our challenges and get our country working.

“On our part, the House of Representatives will continue to collaborate with the Executive by providing legislative backing to policies and programmes aimed at improving the living standard of Nigerians,” the Speaker said.

On her part, the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, said the occasion of Easter has offered Nigerians another opportunity to redeem the nation from the challenges that have kept her down.

Mrs. Tinubu urged Nigerians, particularly her constituents, to strive to be more like Jesus at this time.

In a message entitled ‘A Second Chance,’ the lawmaker said, “The death of Jesus to pay a debt he did not owe, for the salvation of you and I who would never have been able to pay, is the ultimate story of a second chance at redemption. This is the crux of our faith, the proof of God’s love for mankind and the centre of Christianity.

“This second chance is our hope of freedom. We must not live in fear, depression or like those who do not know that Christ is risen.

“For us as a nation, it is also a second chance. A second chance to redeem our nation from the throes of the challenges which have plagued her, a second chance to set in motion the change we would each like to see, and to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

For Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Christians must ensure that they use the occasion of the Easter to treat their neighbours and other human beings with dignity and love.

Speaking through James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, in Awka on Sunday, the governor noted that human beings are the centre piece of God’s creation and should be treated with love and kindness.

“The feast of Easter should remind us of the deep mysteries of divine love, salvation and forgiveness.

“Of all creation, God chose to make man in his own image and likeness.

“Of all creatures, God sent His only begotten son to die for man, because we are always the apple of His eyes.

“But sadly, through the ages, man has been his own enemy, treating his own kind with the worst degradation.

“So, this Easter, let us make a change, let us reach out and touch the life of someone with love and kindness,” he said.

Similarly, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, called on Christians and all Nigerians to use this year’s Easter celebration to reflect on its significance in the life of the nation.

Mr. Ayade made the call in his Easter message to the people of Cross River on Saturday in Calabar.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us reflect on the significance of the season, which is love and sacrifice, to unite as a people,” the governor said.

Mr. Ayade noted that Christ’s resurrection was not to engage in wild and elaborate celebration “but to give our lives meaning and direction and the opportunity to close ranks, no matter our differences and circumstances.”

“Easter gives us the spiritual power to appreciate the truth that his dying moment on the cross offers us the greatest illustration of forgiveness, faith and belief necessary to strive as one indivisible nation,” he added.