Nigerian college bags ICAO Global Aviation Training award

Related News

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has won the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Global Aviation Training (GAT) award 2016.

Abdussalami Mohammed, the Rector of NCAT said this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Balarabe Mohammed, in Zaria on Sunday.

Mr. Mohammed said the institution bagged the award at the just concluded GAT and TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium held in Adis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the rector, the award has boosted the image of Nigeria’s aviation industry globally.

Mr. Mohammed, while receiving the award, said ICAO had identified NCAT as the training institute with the highest number of trained instructors in addition to highest number of ICAO courses.

“This recognition puts the Nigerian Aviation Industry on the driving seat of global efforts at ensuring availability of well-trained aviation professionals to effectively establish more efficiency and safety in the industry.

“In view of this recognition, GAT office gave NCAT more training allocations to conduct additional courses,’’ he noted.

Mr. Mohammed said the additional courses included Government Safety Inspector Airworthiness, Air Operator, and Approved Maintenance Organisation Certification.

Others courses according to him are: Government Safety Inspector Operations, Air Operator Certification Course, Government Safety Inspector Personnel Licensing Course and Dangerous Goods Part 1.

The rector commended the global aviation body for the honour, describing it as inspiring recognition toward greater success.

“By this award, NCAT will relentlessly work toward sustaining the tempo and also remain steadfast toward achieving full attainment of ICAO regional training centre of excellence.

“I wish to happily dedicate the award to the Honourable minister of Transport, Rt Honourable Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Honourable Minister of State (Aviation), Sen. Hadi Sirika for their commitment to the development of NCAT.

“The ministers are highly committed toward making NCAT a credible player in the global aviation space,’’ he said.

The rector pleaded with the Federal Government to provide NCAT with the needed budgetary allocations in view of the allotment of more ICAO courses.

“Allotment of more ICAO courses to be conducted at NCAT implicitly entails more finances for procurement and acquisition of the needed facilities and expertise.

“Meeting these needs is very fundamental to maintaining and propagating our national interest in ICAO,” he noted.

(NAN)